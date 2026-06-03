Andoni Iraola Liverpool contract: Terms of deal 'revealed' after the Reds reach verbal agreement

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jun 2026 07:16

Liverpool have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next head coach, and details of his contracts terms have been revealed.

The Reds parted ways with Arne Slot last month, and Iraola quickly emerged as the first-choice option for the Merseyside club to replace the Dutchman.

The former AFC Bournemouth coach was linked with the vacant role at Crystal Palace, but he has chosen to take up the role at Liverpool instead.

According to The Athletic, the Spaniard can be expected to join on a two-year contract, similar to what he did when he joined Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola to bring his own backroom staff at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The report claims that Iraola will be accompanied by Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webbe, all of whom worked alongside him at Bournemouth.

Liverpool are expected to complete the remaining paperwork shortly, and an official announcement could arrive before the end of the week.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is understood to have played a key role in bringing Iraola to Anfield, having previously appointed him as Gary O'Neil's successor at Bournemouth in the summer of 2023.

The Spaniard enjoyed a hugely successful final campaign with the Cherries, guiding them to a sixth-placed Premier League finish and securing Europa League qualification for the first time in the club's history.

Andoni Iraola takes up massive rebuilding work

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in excellent condition when he handed the reins to Slot, and the Dutchman immediately repaid that faith by delivering the Premier League title in his first season.

Iraola, however, inherits a squad at a very different stage of its cycle. While Liverpool remain a Champions League club, several areas of the team require strengthening if they are to re-establish themselves among Europe's elite.

Recruitment will be crucial over the coming months, with Liverpool expected to target a new left-back, defensive reinforcements, midfield additions and at least two wide attackers capable of transforming the side's attacking threat.

Beyond new signings, Iraola must also address the long-term futures of key figures such as Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, as Liverpool can ill afford another situation where valuable assets drift towards uncertain contract situations.