Next Man City manager: Enzo Maresca update as Chelsea 'in talks' with Cityzens chiefs

By Darren Plant | 03 Jun 2026 15:28

Manchester City and Chelsea are allegedly in discussions over compensation for Enzo Maresca.

Ever since the weeks before Maresca's departure from Chelsea on New Year's Day, the Italian has been linked with a return to the Etihad Stadium.

Not only was Maresca on the backroom staff of Pep Guardiola several years ago, it was clear that he had been earmarked as a potential successor to the Spaniard once he decided to leave Man City.

With Guardiola having now departed the club after a decade-long stint, it has been widely reported that Maresca will be named as City's new manager.

However, the official unveiling is yet to materialise, and it appears it is down to conversations with Chelsea.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why do Chelsea want compensation for Maresca's Man City move?

According to Sky Sports News, Man City remain in discussions with their Premier League rivals over the finances of any Maresca appointment.

With Maresca having left Chelsea by mutual consent just one-and-a-half years into a five-year contract, the West Londoners believe that they are entitled to a pay-out from City.

Furthermore, previous reports have claimed that they have concerns over the information that Maresca could pass onto this season's FA Cup and EFL Cup winners.

A deal has allegedly been left with lawyers representing the respective clubs, with Man City reportedly hopeful that a resolution can be found by the end of the week.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca appointment only a matter of time

In an ideal world, Man City would have liked to have had Maresca at the helm by now, but there are no concerns that a deal will not eventually be finalised.

Chelsea have known for some time that Maresca has been interested in taking over from Guardiola, and they will justifiably fight their corner.

The level of compensation that may be paid remains unclear, but Chelsea will expect a substantial amount if Maresca.