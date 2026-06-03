Tottenham transfer news: Xavi Simons drops hint over £60m summer signing?

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jun 2026 08:41

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Xavi Simons appears to have dropped a major transfer hint as Spurs continue to be linked with a move for Manchester City winger Savinho.

The 22-year-old joined Man City from Troyes for £30.8m in June 2024, but injuries and fierce competition for places have restricted his influence at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs were keen to sign the Brazilian last summer, only for Pep Guardiola to block a potential move as he viewed the winger as an important part of his squad.

However, reports now suggest that Savinho has grown frustrated by a lack of regular opportunities and could be open to exploring a new challenge in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham retain interest in Savinho?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that Spurs are in negotiations over a deal for Savinho, with discussions between the clubs progressing positively.

The Italian journalist has also claimed that Newcastle United are monitoring the situation, although Tottenham are currently viewed as the frontrunners in the race.

Any move is unlikely to come cheaply, however, as Savinho remains under contract until 2030 and is valued at around £60m.

Xavi Simons doing the agent work?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Simons, who is currently recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out of the World Cup, recently posted a photograph of himself celebrating with Savinho on social media.

Ordinarily, such a post might have passed unnoticed, but the timing has inevitably raised eyebrows given the growing speculation surrounding the Brazilian's future.

The pair know each other well from their time together at PSV Eindhoven during the 2022-23 campaign, where they formed part of an exciting young side.

Adding further fuel to the conversation, Savinho later responded to another Instagram post from Simons, commenting "Papi" after the Tottenham attacker shared the message: "Privately winning."

Whether the exchange means anything beyond a close friendship remains to be seen, but it has certainly caught the attention of supporters following the transfer saga.

Major rebuilding work at Tottenham

© Iconsport / SPI

After narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the season, Spurs are preparing for a significant squad overhaul under Roberto De Zerbi.

Strengthening the wide areas is one of the club's priorities, and Savinho could emerge as a realistic option, particularly after slipping down the pecking order following Antoine Semenyo's arrival in January.

Tottenham are also reportedly closing in on free-transfer deals for Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi as they look to accelerate De Zerbi's rebuilding project.