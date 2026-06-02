Liverpool transfer news: 'Calm' midfielder linked as Andoni Iraola set for Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jun 2026 20:44 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 20:47

Porto midfielder Alan Varela has refused to be drawn on the possibility of a transfer away amid links to Liverpool this summer.

The shock dismissal of Arne Slot as Reds boss was quickly followed by reports of the club approaching Andoni Iraola, whose intense style of play contrasts significantly with his predecessor's.

If owners Fenway Sports Group are to put the Basque boss in a position to succeed, they will need to strengthen the squad, especially in the middle of the pitch.

Reported target Alan Varela refused to be drawn into speculation regarding his future, telling Argentine outlet La Nacion: "I'm calm and 100% focused here in Porto. My agent obviously handles all those matters, and I'm not thinking about that right now. Honestly, I'm not thinking about that at the moment."

Links to Varela will come as no surprise to Liverpool fans considering they were previously said to have an interest in the 24-year-old.

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Alan Varela assessed: Is Porto midfielder right for Liverpool?

The Argentine was signed by Porto for a fee of £9.5m from Boca Juniors in August 2023, and he has established himself as an excellent all-rounder in the Portuguese top flight.

Varela is capable of playing at the base of midfield or as a number eight, though there is an argument that his creative talents would be wasted if he was used as the first receiver at Anfield.

ALAN VARELA AT PORTO IN 2025-26 PRIMEIRA LIGA Games: 30 Starts: 27 Goals: 2 Touches per 90: 50 Balls Recovered per Game: 4.1

Whether Liverpool could afford to have him in midfield alongside someone such as Adam Wharton, who is not a specialist ball winner, remains to be seen.

The Reds struggled to deal with second balls in the 2025-26 Premier League season, and given Varela is only five-foot eight, there is a chance that could encounter challenges playing in midfield.

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Iraola transfer window: Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch worries?

Alexis Mac Allister would likely be the first casualty of any midfield revamp under Iraola, as while he has shown he can be combative when covering small spaces, his ability to cover larger distances has always been concerning.

The Argentine endured his worst season at Anfield in 2025-26, and many fans are worried by the possibility that he has suffered a permanent physical decline.

However, partner Ryan Gravenberch should be looking over his shoulder, as while he possesses the necessary physical qualities to exceed in a high-pressing system, there are concerns about his application.

Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to use the Dutchman in midfield, and though Arne Slot managed to platform him in 2024-25, his preferred system is much less intense than Iraola's.

Gravenberch only turned 24 in May, while Mac Allister will be 28 in December, so perhaps more patience should be shown to the former if Iraola is appointed.