Man United transfer news: Contact made with 'match-winning' £30m winger despite Arsenal links ahead of 2026-27 Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jun 2026 18:14 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 18:16

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Rafael Leao ahead of a move from AC Milan, the latest report has claimed.

Boss Michael Carrick can now plan for the upcoming 2026-27 Premier League season knowing that he has been chosen to lead the Red Devils after being appointed permanently in May.

The team's third-placed finish in 2025-26 means United will have access to significantly greater resources because of their return to the Champions League, and playing in UEFA's premier competition will make Old Trafford a more attractive prospect in the transfer window.

Despite the fact that the Red Devils focused on bringing in offensive stars in the summer of 2025, some fans and observers have called on the club to sign more forwards.

The Standard claim that Man United have made contact with the representatives of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who is said to also be a target of Arsenal's.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Rafael Leao to Manchester United: Matheus Cunha replacement?

Leao was signed by Milan from Lille in 2019 for a fee of £30m, and he has produced 145 goals and assists in 291 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old has at times been the only offensive outlet for the Serie A side, with the left-winger using his pace and dribbling ability to bring Milan closer to the final third.

RAFAEL LEAO'S 2025-26 FOR AC MILAN Games: 31 Starts: 25 Goals: 10 Assists: 3

One of the reasons that United may look to bring in an extra forward this summer is that they do not currently have an ideal place for Matheus Cunha in the team.

The Brazilian has played in a narrow left-sided role in the past for Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Bruno Fernandes will take up central areas attack next season.

Fernandes's inclusion could inadvertently limit the time that Cunha can spend in his favoured zones, and considering he does not possess immense pace, he may struggle on the touchline.

© Imago

Warning signs: Why Michael Carrick should avoid Rafael Leao

There are concerns about Leao's defensive application, and that could be problematic given champions Arsenal demonstrated the importance of defending as a team during their triumphant title bid in 2025-26.

Cunha's attitude is not in question, and perhaps he will enjoy more success if the Red Devils sign an offensive left-back in the mould of Lewis Hall, who could provide the energy needed out wide.

Additionally, having signed Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo in one summer window, while also having young talents such as Shea Lacey and Chidozie Obi-Martin lurking in the background, a period of continuity in the forward line may benefit the squad more than adding a potentially disruptive star in the summer.