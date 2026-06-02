Preview: Slovenia vs Cyprus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Jun 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 17:13

With one eye on an upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign, Slovenia and Cyprus are set to meet for an international friendly on Thursday evening.

Both playing for the first time since March, the teams will convene at Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana.

Match preview

Slovenia ultimately fell well short in World Cup qualifying last year, failing to win a single game and finishing a distant third in Group B.

A modest record of four draws, two defeats and just three goals brought an end to Matjaz Kek's seven-year second spell in charge, which featured a journey to the knockout rounds of Euro 2024.

New boss Bostjan Cesar began with a testing trip to Hungary in March, and Slovenia's winless run went on as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Ending his first camp on a more positive note, Cesar's side then beat Montenegro 3-2 in Podgorica, with Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik bagging a brace.

Now preparing to contest a tough Nations League group also containing Scotland, North Macedonia and Switzerland, they can afford to experiment in two post-season friendlies.

Before meeting World Cup-bound neighbours Croatia this weekend, Slovenia will expect to beat visitors ranked some 68 places below them by FIFA.

© Iconsport / Gepa

Never really contending to reach their first major finals, Cyprus finished fourth in Group H of World Cup qualifying, trailing home nine points shy of a playoff spot.

Indeed, the Mediterranean nation have posted just three wins from their last 12 games across all competitions, with two coming against minnows San Marino.

The other success was at home to Moldova in a March friendly, with Charalampos Charalampous scoring a decisive double for the hosts in Nicosia.

Now ranked 126th by FIFA, Cyprus can use this month's camp to build momentum ahead of a Nations League campaign that will pit them against Armenia, Latvia and Montenegro.

With that task in mind, head coach Akis Mantzios may look to field fresh blood both on Thursday and in Sunday's friendly game against Liechtenstein.

Slovenia form (all competitions):

D D L D L W

Cyprus form (all competitions):

D W L L L W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Slovenia were unable to call on star striker Benjamin Sesko for their March internationals, and the Manchester United man must miss out again due to a shin problem.

In his absence, either Vipotnik or Andraz Sporar could lead the line; the former is favourite, having notched 25 goals for Swansea last season, yet they may even be paired.

Experienced midfielders Timi Max Elsnik and Jon Gorenc Stankovic have not been called up, but Cesar has selected three uncapped players - most notably, Club Brugge teenager Tian Nai Koren.

Meanwhile, Cyprus coach Mantzios - who has signed a fresh contract until 2029 - is set to continue his renewal of the national team.

Young players such as 20-year-old Panagiotis Andreou could feature again, though leading active scorer Ioannis Pittas - now nearing 30 - is still the main man.

Similarly experienced, playmaker Grigoris Kastanos is set to feature alongside Charalampous in the visitors' midfield.

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic; Karnicnik, Lovric, Gnezda Cerin, Seslar, Verbic; Sporar, Vipotnik

Cyprus possible starting lineup:

Michail; Shikkis, Sielis, Panagiotou, Correia; Loizou, P. Andreou, Charalampous, Kastanos; Kakoullis, Pittas

We say: Slovenia 2-0 Cyprus

The combination of home advantage and more potent forwards should help Slovenia comfortably see off Cyprus.

Even without Sesko, the hosts can boast proven goalscorers up front, and they still have a point to prove after such an underwhelming attempt to reach the World Cup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.