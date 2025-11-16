Preview:Sweden vs Slovenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Sweden and Slovenia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sweden and Slovenia, both unable to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through Group B, are set to meet in their final group fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with just one point from five matches, while the visitors are third in the table with three points from five games.

Match preview

Sweden went into Group B of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying as arguably the favourites to secure automatic qualification to the tournament, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres widely expected to carry the side into the competition with their attacking excellence.

However, that has been far from the case for Sweden, who currently sit at the bottom of the Group B standings with just one point from five games, leaving them unable to qualify for the 2026 competition through the group stage.

Sweden actually started their qualifying campaign with an encouraging performance in an eventually devastating 2-2 draw with Slovenia, conceding a 90th-minute equaliser from Zan Vipotnik, but they failed to build on that promise moving forward.

Sweden went on to suffer three consecutive defeats to Kosovo (2-0 and 1-0) and Switzerland (2-0), resulting in manager Jon Dahl Tomasson being sacked at the end of the September international break.

Graham Potter was hired with the aim of turning things around for Sweden, but the new manager failed to have the desired impact in his first game in charge last time out, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland.

Sweden will have another chance to qualify for the 2026 tournament as they are set to enter the playoffs via the Nations League route, and Potter will be desperate for his side to secure a confidence-boosting win in this one as they build towards those fixtures.

Slovenia, as aforementioned, drew 2-2 with Tuesday's opponents in their first game, and they have similarly failed to build on that result.

Now after five matches played, Slovenia have drawn three - including two 0-0 draws - and lost two, leaving them third in the standings with just three points from five games, meaning they are also playing just for pride in this final fixture.

Goals have been especially hard to come by for Matjaz Kek during their qualifying campaign, with just two goals scored across their five games - with both coming in their opening-day draw with Sweden.

While World Cup qualification is completely off the table, Slovenia will be hoping for a much-needed victory to end their qualifying campaign on a more positive note.

Slovenia have, however, struggled in their most recent meetings with Sweden, failing to win any of their last four encounters across all competitions, with three draws and one defeat.

Sweden World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L D

Sweden form (all competitions):

L L L L D W

Slovenia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L D D L D

Slovenia form (all competitions):

L D D L D W

Team News

Isak started on the bench in Sweden's 4-1 defeat to Switzerland, but the Liverpool striker could start this one against Slovenia, potentially featuring alongside Benjamin Nygren in attack.

Further back, Emil Forsberg could come into the midfield alongside Anthony Elanga, Yasin Ayari and Alexander Bernhardsson, while Emil Holm may come out of the defence for Gabriel Gudmundsson.

As for Slovenia, Petar Stojanovic will be unavailable for selection after being sent off for two yellow card offences last time out.

Elsewhere, Kek could decide to make numerous changes to his starting 11 after a disappointing defeat to Kosovo, meaning the likes of Benjamin Verbic, Dejan Petrovic and Nejc Grandisar could start.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Gudmundsson, Lagerbielke, Hien, Svensson; Bernhardsson, Forsberg, Ayari, Elanga; Nygren, Isak

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic; Karnicnik, Petrovic, Elsnik, Janza; Verbic; Gradisar, Vipotnik

We say: Sweden 1-1 Slovenia

Both teams have been disappointing during their qualifying campaign, with both particularly struggling for goals, and we expect that to continue in this one.

Three of their last four meetings have ended all square, and we expect this one to follow that pattern with another stalemate here.

