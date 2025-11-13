Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Switzerland and Sweden, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Switzerland will welcome Sweden to the Stade de Geneve on Saturday evening in Group B Round 5 of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts are in dominant form and aiming to strengthen their grip at the top of the group, while the Scandinavians are fighting to revive a qualification campaign that has gone from disappointing to desperate.

Match preview

Top of Group B and unbeaten so far, Switzerland continue their impressive march toward a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Murat Yakin’s side have amassed 10 points from four matches - three wins and one draw - scoring nine goals and conceding none.

The Swiss have been a model of defensive solidity, going eight matches unbeaten across all competitions and keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

Their goalless draw against Slovenia last time out halted a six-game winning streak, but they remain the team to beat in the group.

Currently ranked 17th in the world, Switzerland have qualified for every World Cup since 2006, and their current trajectory suggests that record is unlikely to change.

With confidence sky-high and form steady, Yakin’s men will fancy their chances against a struggling Sweden side.

Historically, matches between these two nations have been closely contested—Switzerland has won four of the last 10 encounters, Sweden three, with the other three ending in draws.

Sweden, meanwhile, are enduring a nightmare campaign, sitting rock bottom of Group B with just one point from four matches, having scored only twice and conceded seven.

Despite boasting a squad full of talent, the Swedes have failed to find rhythm or consistency.

Their qualification hopes are hanging by a thread, and even a playoff spot now looks unlikely unless they can string together an unlikely series of wins.

Their 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the reverse fixture - their first loss to the Swiss since 1994 - summed up their struggles.

Since then, the Swedish FA has acted decisively, parting ways with Jon Dahl Tomasson after three straight qualifying defeats and appointing former Chelsea boss Graham Potter in October.

Potter’s arrival brings hope of a tactical reset and renewed energy - while an immediate turnaround is a tall order, the Englishman’s appointment has sparked optimism that Sweden could at least restore some pride and end the campaign on a stronger note.

Even if they fall short of a top-two finish, they could still be involved in the World Cup playoffs as a result of their performance in the most recent Nations League.

Switzerland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWWD

Switzerland form (all competitions):

WWWWWD

Sweden World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

DLLL

Sweden form (all competitions):

WWDLLL

Team News

Switzerland will be without Remo Freuler, who is sidelined after undergoing surgery for a fractured collarbone.

However, Michel Aebischer returns to the squad after missing the last two matches with an adductor injury and should feature in midfield.

The defensive line is expected to feature Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, and Ricardo Rodríguez, while captain Granit Xhaka should anchor the midfield.

Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, and Ruben Vargas are likely to spearhead the attack.

For Sweden, Potter’s first squad has already seen Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres miss out due to a hamstring injury, while Liverpool forward Alexander Isak has been included despite recently recovering from a groin issue.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Lucas Bergvall returns after a concussion layoff, while Anthony Elanga and Roony Bardghji are also included in the squad.

Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, and Hugo Larsson are also part of Potter’s refreshed setup as he looks to stamp his authority on the team.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Rieder; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Ayari, Svensson, Gudmundsson; Isak, Bardghji

We say: Switzerland 1-0 Sweden

Switzerland have been solid, consistent, and ruthless throughout qualifying, while Sweden remain disjointed despite a managerial change.

Potter’s debut may bring some structure to the visitors, but the Swiss are simply a more complete side at the moment and should record a narrow 1-0 win at home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



