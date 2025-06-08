Preview: USA vs Switzerland - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's International Friendlies clash between USA and Switzerland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Days before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the USA will host Switzerland in a friendly on Tuesday at Geodis Park in Nashville.

The Americans squandered an early 1-0 lead on Saturday, losing 2-1 in a friendly versus Turkey, while A-Team defeated Mexico by a 4-2 score.

Match preview

Despite a near-perfect start to their match against the Turks, the USA failed to generate much the rest of the way, suffering yet another narrow defeat.

As a result, Mauricio Pochettino became the first coach of this program to lose three successive games since Jurgen Klinsmann in 2015.

After scoring a mere 59 seconds into Saturday’s contest, the fastest goal ever for the Yanks against a UEFA opponent, they gave up two in two minutes and 22 minutes, the fastest two goals they had conceded since a November 2018 friendly versus England (one minute 44 seconds).

The last six defeats suffered b the US team were all by a single goal, while they have conceded at least once in four of their five matches played this year.

Tuesday will mark the 10th time that the men play a match in the Music City, where they have won five times and suffered only two defeats.

Following their defeat to the Turks, the US have lost five consecutive matches versus European teams and have not beaten a UEFA side since December 2021 (2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina).

For a second successive match, the Swiss were firing on all cylinders Saturday, scoring on four of their six targeted efforts against the Mexicans.

Murat Yakin’s men have scored a combined seven goals in their last two games while finding the back of the net in six successive affairs.

They have yet to lose a match this year and, on Tuesday, can win three consecutive encounters for the first time since March to June 2023.

This group have won just one of their last seven matches played as the visiting team across all competitions, with that lone triumph coming against Mexico last weekend.

Only once since a 3-2 loss to Slovakia in November 2015 has this team been beaten when scoring multiple goals, suffering a 3-2 defeat versus Spain in the UEFA Nations League last year.

Nati have never lost a game against the US on American soil, playing to a 1-1 draw at the 1994 World Cup in the first-ever finals match to occur indoors at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan.

USA International Friendlies form:

USA form (all competitions):

Switzerland International Friendlies form:

Switzerland form (all competitions):

Team News

In their match against Turkey, the Philadelphia Union’s Nathan Harriel and Quinn Sullivan became the first pair of club teammates to make their senior debuts in the same match for the US outside the December-January camp since Tim Ream and Juan Aguedelo of the New York Red Bulls in November 2010.

Pochettino also gave Matt Freese and Alexander Freeman their first caps with the national team, with Damion Downs, Sebastian Berhalter and Chris Brady all seeking to make their first appearances on Tuesday.

Jack McGlynn had the only goal for the Yanks on Saturday, the second for the Houston Dynamo midfielder with the American team.

On the Swiss side Johan Manzambi earned his first senior cap, leaving Marvin Keller as the only other player chosen for this international window without an appearance to date.

Defender Silvan Widmer reached the half-century mark for appearances with Switzerland this past weekend, and record cap holder Granit Xhaka now has 136 caps, eight ahead of Ricardo Rodriguez.

Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye and Fabien Rieder all found the back of the net in their previous encounter, the first internationally for the latter.

USA possible starting lineup:

Brady; Freeman, Ream, Zimmerman, Tolkin; Cardoso, De la Torre; Adams, B. Aaronson, Wright; White

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widmer, Amenda, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka; Rieder, Zakaria, Sierro, Amdouni; Embolo

We say: USA 1-3 Switzerland

The Americans are struggling to find solutions no matter what combination of players Pochettino employs, and they could be in for another rude awakening against a Swiss side that are well drilled and showing plenty of quality in the attacking third.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a USA win with a probability of 51.65%. A draw has a probability of 24.9% and a win for Switzerland has a probability of 23.47%. The most likely scoreline for a USA win is 1-0 with a probability of 11.81%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.54%) and 2-0 (9.53%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (11.82%), while for a Switzerland win it is 0-1 (7.33%).

