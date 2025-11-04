Arsenal allegedly learn how long Viktor Gyokeres will be sidelined after an injury suffered against Burnley on Saturday.

Arsenal reportedly learn when Viktor Gyokeres could be in line to return from injury.

Up to and including Saturday's Premier League fixture against Burnley, the summer arrival from Sporting Lisbon had been an ever-present in the starting lineup for top flight and Champions League games.

Gyokeres was also able to take his tally to the campaign to six goals with a close-range effort at Turf Moor, but he needed to be withdrawn at half time.

Mikel Arteta later revealed that the Sweden international had "felt something" and would subsequently not be risked against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.

When may Gyokeres return for Arsenal?

During Monday press conference, Arteta acknowledged that he had concerns over the 27-year-old due to his lack of muscle issues in the past.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, the North Londoners are currently under the impression that Gyokeres could return after the November international break.

If that theory played out, Gyokeres would miss just one more fixture, a trip to Premier League surprise package Sunderland on Saturday evening.

While the report does not mention whether Gyokeres will be available to represent Sweden in two crucial World Cup qualifiers, the assumption is that he will not be risked.

Arsenal's first match back after the November international break is a home showdown with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on November 22.

Minor Gyokeres injury a blessing in disguise?

With Gyokeres having started 13 Premier League and Champions League fixtures by November 1, his importance to Arteta's setup is clear.

However, the player suffering a muscle injury should not necessarily come as a surprise due to his workload in recent seasons.

A total of 85 appearances were made across two years with Sporting Lisbon, while he made 97 outings for Coventry City during the previous two campaigns.

Having a three-week stint without a match can only benefit Gyokeres and Arsenal in the long term, even if it presents them with a tougher task at the Stadium of Light this weekend.