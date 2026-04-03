World Cup 2026: Best XI of players who will not be at the tournament, including Robert Lewandowski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Sandro Tonali

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 09:49 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 10:42

There will be some major names absent from the 2026 World Cup, with Robert Lewandowski among them after his Poland side lost 3-2 to Sweden in a playoff final.

Italy are perhaps the biggest name to miss out from a country point of view, but the competition, which starts on June 11, will also be without a number of superstar footballers.

With that in mind, Sports Mole has put together a best XI of players who will not feature at the 2026 World Cup.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Manchester City goalkeeper Donnarumma will not feature at the summer tournament after his Italy side lost to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties in the playoff final.

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in world football, but he will not have the chance to feature at the competition, meaning that it will be a summer off for the 27-year-old.

Right-back: Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

Szoboszlai is a midfielder by trade, but he has featured at right-back this season, so he is selected in that role for the purposes of his team.

The 25-year-old has been a standout player for Liverpool this term, but his Hungary team have not been able to secure their spot at the summer tournament.

Centre-back: Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia)

Serbia failed to secure a spot in the World Cup playoffs, meaning that it was a very disappointing qualification campaign for the national side.

A number of headline players will therefore be absent, including Milenkovic, who has been a standout for Nottingham Forest since his arrival.

Centre-back: Alessandro Bastoni (Italy)

Bastoni could earn himself a major move to Barcelona from Inter Milan this summer, but the centre-back's Italy side have failed to qualify for the tournament, so he will not feature.

Left-back: Milos Kerkez (Hungary)

Kerkez is now finding his feet in a Liverpool shirt after a tough start, but it will be a summer off for the left-back after his Hungary team missed out on qualification.

Central midfield: Sandro Tonali (Italy)

Tonali has been one of the best midfielders in world football this season, and he could be on the move this summer, with Manchester United said to be keen on the Newcastle United star, but the 25-year-old will not be involved in the 2026 World Cup.

Central midfield: Nico Barella (Italy)

Barella is also one of the finest midfielders in European football, but he was unable to help Italy secure qualification for the tournament. The 29-year-old deserves to feature in football's biggest competition, but it is a tough period for the Italian national team.

Right wing: Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

Cameroon are a high-profile absentee from the summer tournament, losing to CR Congo in the CAF playoff semi-final; Mbeumo will be the biggest player from the nation to miss out, meaning that it is a summer off for the Manchester United attacker.

Centre-forward: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Lewandowski has been one of the best centre-forwards in world football for some time, and the competition will be worse off without him this summer. Lewandowski's international career for Poland is set to come to an end in the most disappointing of fashions.

Centre-forward: Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia)

Sesko has started to hit some serious form for Manchester United, threatening to become one of the best strikers in the world, but he will not feature at the 2026 World Cup, with Slovenia disappointingly failing to qualify for the summer competition.

Kvaratskhelia was one of the stars of Euro 2024, as Georgia gained plenty of admirers at the competition, but the national side have been unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, so there will be no appearance for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kvaratskhelia.

SPORTS MOLE'S BEST XI THAT WILL NOT FEATURE AT WORLD CUP

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's 2026 World Cup absent XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Szoboszlai, Milenkovic, Bastoni, Kerkez; Tonali, Barella; Mbeumo, Sesko, Lewandowski, Kvaratskhelia