Italy confirm Gennaro Gattuso exit: Official statement released after 2026 World Cup failure

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Apr 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 14:32

Gennaro Gattuso has left his role as Italy head coach following the nation’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, a statement has confirmed.

The Azzurri were beaten 4-1 on penalties by Bosnia-Herzegovina in the playoff final on Tuesday, following a 1-1 draw with 10 men across 120 minutes.

Four-time world champions Italy have now become the first former winner to miss three successive World Cup finals, having previously lost in the 2018 and 2022 playoffs to Sweden and North Macedonia respectively.

On Thursday, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, and the FIGC’s head of delegation, Gianluigi Buffon, both tendered their resignations.

Gattuso is now also heading out the exit door after having his contract with the FIGC mutually terminated on Friday.

© Imago

Gattuso leaves Italy job “with a heavy heart” after World Cup failure

A statement from Gattuso issued by the FIGC read: “With a heavy heart, and having fallen short of the goal we set ourselves, I feel my time as head coach of the national team has come to an end.

“The Azzurri shirt is the most precious thing in football, and for that reason it’s only right to make way immediately for the Federation’s future decisions.

“I would like to thank President Gabriele Gravina and Gianluigi Buffon, along with everyone at the Federation , for the trust and support they have always shown me.

“It has been an honour to lead the national team, especially with a group of players who have shown such commitment and dedication.

“But my biggest thanks go to the fans, to all Italians who, over these months, have never stopped showing their love and support for the team. I will always carry the Azzurri in my heart.”

Gravina added: “I would once again like to thank Gattuso, because, beyond being a special person, he made valuable contribution as a coach, managing in just a few months to bring enthusiasm back around the national team.

“He instilled a real sense of pride in the Azzurri shirt among the players and the entire country.”

GENNARO GATTUSO'S EIGHT-GAME ITALY TENURE IN FULL: Sep 5, 2025 | Italy 5-0 Estonia | World Cup qualifying Sep 8, 2025 | Israel 4-5 Italy | World Cup qualifying Oct 11, 2025 | Estonia 1-3 Italy | World Cup qualifying Oct 14, 2025 | Italy 3-0 Estonia | World Cup qualifying Nov 13, 2025 | Moldova 0-2 Italy | World Cup qualifying Nov 16, 2025 | Italy 1-4 Norway | World Cup qualifying Mar 26, 2026 | Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland | World Cup playoff semi-final Mar 31, 2026 | Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 Italy (Bosnia win 4-1 on penalties | World Cup playoff final

Gattuso was described as “a symbol of Italian football” by Gravina when he was appointed national team head coach in June 2025, succeeding Luciano Spalletti.

Known as a tough-tackling midfielder in his playing days who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, Gattuso went on to manage just eight games as Azzurri boss, winning six of those in World Cup qualifiers.

Italy finished second in their UEFA qualification group behind Norway and were forced to enter the playoffs, with a semi-final win over Northern Ireland followed by their painful penalty-shootout loss to Bosnia - Gattuso's final match in charge.

What next for Italy as they enter a crisis period?

Italian football is undoubtedly in crisis and significant changes are in order if they wish to break the cycle of World Cup playoff heartache and re-establish the nation as a global superpower.

Azzurri pride must also be restored and the appointment of the next head coach, as well as an FIGC president, will be crucial as the nation plans to rebuild.

‘Top-tier’ names including Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, coaches of Napoli and AC Milan respectively, have already been linked with the Italy vacancy.

Conte has previously managed Italy between 2014 and 2016, while another former boss Roberto Mancini - a Euro 2020-winning manager with the Azzurri - is allegedly open to the possibility of returning to the national team dugout.