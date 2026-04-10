Preview: Cagliari vs. Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Apr 2026 03:15 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 03:22

Two sides in dismal form face off in Saturday’s Serie A action, with Cagliari hosting Cremonese at Unipol Domus in gameweek 32.

The 16th-placed Sardinians are winless since late January, while their Lombardy visitors could move level with them on 30 points with only their second victory of 2026.

Match preview

When Cagliari won three matches in a row from mid-to-late January, fans could have been forgiven for believing in Fabio Pisacane’s team to avoid a relegation dogfight.

However, wins over Juventus (1-0), Fiorentina (2-1) and Hellas Verona (4-0) were as good as it got for the Isolani, who have since picked up a paltry two points from an available 24, losing six of eight fixtures.

Four of those defeats have come in consecutive rounds, and the Sardinians enter Saturday’s contest aware that the day could end with them having suffered a fifth league loss on the spin.

Having played out a 2-2 draw with Cremonese in the reverse fixture, losing to La Cremo this weekend means that Pisacane’s men could end the night in the bottom three, albeit level on 30 points with Marco Giampaolo’s team.

Giampaolo’s remit after taking over from Davide Nicola last month is to mastermind a turnaround in Lombardy, potentially affecting his former club in Sardinia.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Manager of Cagliari across two spells, Giampaolo’s 45 games as boss of the Isolani in the 2000s will be put to one side as he seeks a positive outcome to avoid slipping into the dreaded bottom three with Lecce level on 27 points.

There was an immediate response to the new boss at Parma before the international break, with the 2-0 win ending a three-month wait without victory, a period during which La Cremo secured just three points from a possible 45.

However, conceding two goals against Bologna inside 16 minutes in Lombardy last time out left the Grigiorossi facing an uphill challenge in Giampaolo’s first home game, and they could only score a consolation through Federico Bonazzoli in second-half stoppage time.

Having won 2-0 at Parma just before the international break to end an eight-match wait for a win on their travels, La Cremo seek consecutive victories on the road for the first time this season to leave the bottom three temporarily.

Cagliari Serie A form:

D

D

L

L

L

L

Cremonese Serie A form:

L

L

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Leonardo Pavoletti is an injury doubt and will be assessed before Saturday, but Mattia Felici and Riyad Idrissi are out with knee injuries.

Sebastiano Esposito's second goal in three games was not enough to earn Cagliari a point last weekend, but the forward's recent return of two goals and one assist in four appearances is encouraging for their survival bid.

The same is true for Cremonese's Bonazzoli, whose penalty against Bologna was his second in four, bringing his overall tally for the season to seven, and he aims to score in consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Regarding injuries and suspensions, Youssef Maleh misses out after last week's sending-off against Bologna, while Antonio Sanabria (hip), Jamie Vardy and Faris Moumnagna are expected to be absent.

However, Michele Collocolo is nearing a return, having last played in January, while Morten Thorsby will be assessed after going off injured eight minutes into his appearance against Bologna.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez; Palestra, Adopo, Geatano, Deiola, Obert; Esposito, Folorunsho

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Bianchetti, Luperto, Pezzella; Zerbin, Grassi, Payero, Vandeputte; Bonazzoli, Djuric

We say: Cagliari 1-1 Cremonese

With both sides short of confidence and cutting blunt attacking figures for much of 2026, Saturday’s fixture between Cagliari and Cremonese could descend into a nervy stalemate with few clear chances.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.