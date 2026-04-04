Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Lazio vs. Parma

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions include Lazio's home fixture with Parma, with the Eagles bidding to make it four straight victories in Italy's top flight.

© Imago

Still fighting for Serie A survival, Cagliari will visit mid-table Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon, as Italy’s top flight resumes after the international break.

Heading into the home straight after three consecutive defeats, the Sardinian side are hovering just above the drop zone; meanwhile, their hosts have one eye on a top-10 finish.

We say: Sassuolo 1-0 Cagliari

To date, these clubs have drawn over half of their 19 Serie A meetings, but the home side should prevail this weekend.

With an experienced and familiar front line, Sassuolo pose a threat to any visitors, while Cagliari continue to struggle in the final third.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. Cagliari, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Seeking a fourth straight win on Saturday evening, Lazio will aim to pick up where they left off before the international break, as they welcome Parma to Stadio Olimpico.

While the Rome club ended March on a high, their Emilian counterparts suffered back-to-back defeats, harming any hopes of a top-half finish in Serie A.

We say: Lazio 2-1 Parma

Although Parma have proven tricky visitors this season, they seem to be coasting towards the finish line, with relegation looking very unlikely. Meanwhile, Lazio have been busy building some momentum, so they should continue their long reign of dominance in this fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups