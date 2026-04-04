Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot's side making 'serious' preparations to sign Serie A defender after FA Cup disaster

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 20:29

Liverpool are making serious preparations to sign Atalanta BC right-back Marco Palestra, the latest report has revealed.

The Merseysiders sank to a new low in the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 4-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad, with veterans like Virgil van Dijk making costly mistakes in defence.

While the Dutchman was not at his best on the weekend, he was not aided by the players around him, and he has often been the only somewhat consistent performer in the backline this season.

There is an argument that the club's defensive display would improve considerably if they focused their efforts on reinforcing their defence in the summer.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Marco Palestra assessed: What is Atalanta right-back like?

The report states that Palestra's price could be as high as €45 million (£39.26m), and that would be a steep price for someone who has played just 39 league matches in his career.

Palestra has provided four assists in Serie A this season, and he has averaged 0.9 key passes per 90 in the top flight, significantly more than Conor Bradley (0.3) and Jeremie Frimpong (0.7).

Liverpool have missed the creative talents of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back since his departure to Real Madrid in the summer, and while the Cagliari defender is not as strong with the ball, he is still capable in possession.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Why Liverpool cannot rely on Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong

Conor Bradley was seen by many fans and pundits as the heir to Alexander-Arnold, but the Northern Irishman has failed to consistently impress when given first-team opportunities.

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined due to a serious knee injury, and the defender has suffered five separate injuries since the beginning of last season, including four muscle problems.

Jeremie Frimpong was signed in the summer, and he has impressed at times from an offensive perspective, but he has also picked up four muscle injuries this term, missing 25 games for club and country.

The Dutchman has struggled defensively this campaign, and it is no surprise that the club have been linked with replacements.