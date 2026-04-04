Arne Slot avoids sack as AI predicts Liverpool season outcomes following Man City thrashing

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 16:58

What a time it was to be a Liverpool fan 12 months ago; the Reds were surging towards their second Premier League title - their first with fans present at Anfield to witness the coronation - as the start to the post-Jurgen Klopp era exceeded all expectations.

However, 12 months is a long time in football, and the Anfield atmosphere is now reaching levels of toxicity never seen in the Klopp days; a penny for his thoughts watching Saturday's 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The Poznan-participating Etihad crowd enjoyed vociferously bellowing out 'You're getting sacked in the morning' to the ever-stoic Arne Slot, whose standing with fans has plummeted over the course of a damaging 2025-26 season, albeit one in which Liverpool could still be crowned kings of Europe.

However, while Xabi Alonso is waiting for the phone to ring, and while the Premier League champions are at serious risk of losing their spot at the Champions League table, more and more Liverpool supporters would gladly see the back of Slot.

But is there any scenario in which the Dutchman survives the axe? Sports Mole has asked AI for the answers, and here is how the rest of Liverpool's season could play out.

Liverpool Premier League prediction: Arne Slot's fifth-placed salvation

© Iconsport / PA Images

The absence of club football perhaps came as a relief to Liverpool supporters during the international break, although their side remain in control of their Champions League destiny as far as the Premier League goes.

Indeed, Slot's men are one point ahead of Chelsea in fifth place, which would suffice for UCL football thanks to England's strong UEFA coefficient, and AI expects the Reds to sustain that ranking in the final seven gameweeks.

Liverpool have been backed to make the grade thanks to wins over Fulham, Brentford and a 'statement' triumph over Chelsea, while dropping points in draws with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Everton and a defeat to Manchester United.

Liverpool 2025-26 Premier League results, predicted by AI ⚽Liverpool 2–1 Fulham ⚽Everton 1–1 Liverpool ⚽Liverpool 2–2 Crystal Palace ⚽Manchester United 2–1 Liverpool ⚽Liverpool 3–2 Chelsea ⚽Aston Villa 2–2 Liverpool ⚽Liverpool 2–0 Brentford

Liverpool Champions League prediction: PSG deja vu

© Imago / Mandoga Media

Liverpool earning a ticket to the Champions League via their league position could prove critical, as ChatGPT is not giving them a chance of getting past European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.

Luis Enrique's holders memorably edged out the Reds on penalties in last year's last 16, despite losing the home leg to a Harvey Elliott goal, but Liverpool are expected to suffer a "narrow" defeat at the Parc des Princes.

Slot's men would theoretically keep the tie alive heading into the return fixture at Anfield, but an expected draw will send them packing on aggregate, as the Reds suffer a "competitive but ultimately outclassed" defeat.

PSG vs. Liverpool Champions League AI prediction Liverpool lose the tie (Quarter-finals exit) Why: PSG are elite in transition — exactly where Liverpool just got exposed

Defensive instability (penalties, transitions, individual errors)

Confidence hit + brutal schedule congestion Likely scenario: 1st leg (away): Liverpool lose narrowly (1–2 or 0–2)

Liverpool lose narrowly (1–2 or 0–2) 2nd leg (home): Liverpool win or draw, but fall short on aggregate Feels like a “competitive but ultimately outclassed” exit. Final UCL outcome: Eliminated in quarter-finals

Narrative: “promising but incomplete rebuild”

Arne Slot sack prediction: Liverpool boss survives

© Iconsport / PA Images

The numbers on a Slot satisfaction survey would make for fascinating viewing right now, but one can presume that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters believe a change is needed.

However, the former Feyenoord manager has been predicted to just about cling onto his position by AI, who reference Slot's credit in the bank from his Premier League title triumph and the fact that Liverpool do not tend to dismiss coaches after one bad campaign.

The model suggests that Slot's current chances of being given the boot sit at around 30 to 40%, based on Liverpool giving PSG a decent run for their money and qualifying for the UCL via fifth position in the Premier League.

The Reds will adopt a "no excuses" approach to the start of the 2026-27 season, though, and his sack probability will increase rapidly if no tangible improvements are observed over the autumn.