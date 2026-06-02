Real Madrid transfer news: Ibrahima Konate reaches 'verbal agreement', contract details revealed

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 16:03

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Over the weekend, the France international confirmed reports that he would be leaving Anfield on a free transfer.

As a result, the 27-year-old was immediately linked with a number of European football's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

There were also suggestions that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona had been contacted to determined their interest.

However, as first reported by journalist Marcos Benito, Real Madrid are now on the brink of sealing his signature.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

How long is Konate's Real Madrid contract?

The report alleges that Konate has reached an agreement over a four-year contract at the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, that will not be formally signed until the club's presidential elections conclude over the weekend.

That is also the reason why Jose Mourinho has not been confirmed as Real Madrid's new manager, with it pending the extended stay of Florentino Perez.

Konate reportedly also rejected interest from Saudi Arabia before giving the green light to the La Liga giants.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Konate arrival an essential signing for Real Madrid

With Eder Militao having suffered a number of significant injuries and David Alaba due to depart Real Madrid, a new central defender was required.

While Antonio Rudiger penning fresh terms is viewed as a major boost, Los Blancos required a new centre-back that possesses the profile and attributes of Konate.

Being 27-years-old brings down the average age of the squad, he made 49 starts in 2025-26, and his height and pace will be of huge benefit to this team.

If the time comes when Konate, Rudgier, Militao and Dean Huijsen are all fit, Mourinho has the ideal blend of options at his disposal, with Raul Asencio also potentially remaining at the club as fifth choice.