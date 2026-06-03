Chelsea transfer news: Three Xabi Alonso favourites Real Madrid could include in Enzo Fernandez deal

By Darren Plant | 03 Jun 2026 10:38

Amid reports of interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea have allegedly set Enzo Fernandez's asking price at £120m.

Given that the World Cup winner's reputation has been enhanced since his £106.8m transfer from Benfica in January 2023, Blues chiefs will deem the figure to be a fair upgrade.

However, despite being one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world, Real Madrid's hierarchy are highly unlikely to give the green light to that sum being paid for a central midfielder of Fernandez's profile.

Therefore, if it plausible to expect at least one player to be included in any proposal, particularly when Chelsea's new head coach is former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

Here, Sports Mole suggests three Alonso favourites that Real Madrid could be prepared to include in a deal in an effort to tempt Chelsea into a sale.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Reports have already indicated that the La Liga giants may be prepared to part ways with Aurelien Tchouameni if it improves their chances of signing Fernandez.

During Alonso's reign, the France international completed the 90 minutes in 13 of the Spaniard's opening 17 games in La Liga. That is despite a two-match absence with a hamstring injury.

From April 10 onwards, his only domestic 90-minute outing was in the 2-0 defeat to Barcelona, and the 26-year-old remained on the substitutes' bench for the final fixture of the campaign.

With two years remaining on his Real Madrid contract, it will soon be decision time for club and player, but Real Madrid may feel that they can halve Fernandez's asking price by offering Tchouameni in part-exchange.

While Tchouameni would not offer the goal threat that Fernandez does, his stronger defensive skills and physicality mean that he would be an asset alongside Moises Caicedo.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Ever since been acquired from Fenerbahce in 2023, Arda Guler has been dubbed as one for the future by Real Madrid chiefs.

Frustration had been growing with the Turkish starlet until Alonso's arrival, but the Spaniard elevated Guler's status to the point where he played a part in every La Liga fixture while he was in charge.

Guler, now 21 years of age, contributed three goals and six assists across a variety of positions from 17 appearances.

In sharp contrast, from the middle of February onwards, he did not complete 90 minutes in a La Liga game under Alvaro Arbeloa.

While Guler has four years left on his contract and has admirers at the Bernabeu, he is competing with the likes of Franco Mastantuono and returning Endrick for game time. Furthermore, Nico Paz may also be re-signed from Como.

As a result, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Guler may be offered a reunion with Alonso.

© Imago

Of the three, this is the outside chance, but Real Madrid have decisions to make over Dean Huijsen's development.

The expected signing of Ibrahima Konate and the contract renewal of Antonio Rudiger could lead to the 21-year-old becoming fourth choice in the central-defensive pecking order when everyone is fit.

Huijsen, who was signed from Bournemouth in a £50m deal, was a regular under Alonso, but he has since struggled to justify his price-tag.

Much may depend on how Jose Mourinho sees Huijsen fitting into his team, and whether Real Madrid still believe that the Spain international - who has been left out of his nation's World Cup squad - can become a star player for the future.

With Chelsea having been interested in Huijsen prior to his transfer to Real Madrid and in the market for a new centre-back with Premier League experience, discussions could be instigated by either club.