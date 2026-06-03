Newcastle transfer news: Magpies join race for Spanish starlet Jorge Salinas but face stiff competition from PSG and Barcelona

By Axel Clody | 03 Jun 2026 09:28

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona find themselves at the heart of a scramble among Europe's heavyweights for Spanish teenager Jorge Salinas — but it is Newcastle United who may have the most pressing need for the Racing Santander left-back.

At just 19, Salinas has completed his first full professional season with the Segunda Division champions, making 33 appearances and providing seven assists as Racing secured promotion to La Liga. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with a host of major clubs making enquiries to both the Spanish outfit and the defender's agent, Jorge Mendes.

According to AS and Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Newcastle, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Porto and Bologna have all registered their interest. PSG even had a representative present at Racing's 4-1 victory over Real Valladolid on 16 May, during which Salinas completed the full 90 minutes.

The Spain Under-19 international reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer. His versatility — equally comfortable at left-back or centre-back — is understood to appeal to Luis Enrique in Paris, though it is on Tyneside where the need is arguably most acute.

Why Salinas fits Newcastle's summer plans

© Imago / Every Second Media

Eddie Howe's side are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements following a summer of departures. Kieran Trippier left on a free transfer, Emil Krafth has also moved on, and Tino Livramento's recurring fitness concerns have left the full-back positions looking thin.

While the primary focus has been on finding a right-back — with Atalanta's Marco Palestra identified as a target — left-back cover represents another gap in the squad. Lewis Hall has been the first-choice option on the left, but the former Chelsea man is himself attracting significant interest this summer, leaving Newcastle potentially exposed on that flank.

At 19, Salinas would not only provide competition for Hall but also offer a long-term solution on the left side of Howe's defence. His ability to slot in at centre-back adds further appeal for a manager who values tactical flexibility.

The release clause Newcastle must act on quickly

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Racing Santander are understandably anxious. The club's ambition is to make Salinas the most expensive sale in their history, but a quirk in his contract creates a window of opportunity for interested parties.

Salinas's release clause currently stands at just £7 million (€8 million). However, it is set to double to £14 million (€16 million) on 1 July. Any club that moves before that date can secure the teenager at half the price Racing would prefer to receive.

Under contract until June 2029, Salinas arrived in Racing's first-team set-up from the club's youth academy. For a player of his age, profile and ceiling, even the higher figure of £14 million would represent strong value in a market where proven full-backs routinely command fees north of £30 million.

The question now is which of Europe's elite will act first — and whether Newcastle can steal a march on PSG, Barcelona and the rest before the clause resets on 1 July.