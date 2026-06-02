Man United transfer news: Unexpected Mason Greenwood windfall a possibility as Marseille face being 'kicked out of Europe'

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 15:14

Manchester United may reportedly receive an unexpected windfall involving Mason Greenwood this summer.

On the back of off-the-pitch events in 2023, the Red Devils made the decision to loan Greenwood out to Getafe before he signed for Marseille in a £26.6m deal a year later.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the most impressive performers in French football, contributing 48 goals and 17 assists from 81 appearances in all competitions.

However, as per L'Equipe, there is somewhat of a crisis behind the scenes at the Stade Velodrome due to their precarious financial position.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Could Marseille sell Greenwood this summer?

The report suggests that Marseille could be prevented from participating in next season's Europa League.

Furthermore, a wage cap could be imposed on the club, and that would leave them under pressure to find a way to retain the services of players such as Greenwood.

BBC Sport reports that Fenerbahce's two presidential candidates are interested in signing Greenwood should they win the club election.

That is due to conclude on Sunday, and Man United chiefs will be paying a watchful eye to developments courtesy of the sell-on clause that they included when selling the one-cap England international.

Regardless of what the percentage of the sell-on fee is, it will go down in their accounts as pure profit due to Greenwood being an academy graduate at Old Trafford.

© Imago

Would Greenwood entertain Fenerbahce move?

The same report suggests that Greenwood would be open to the possibility of moving to Fenerbahce.

Nevertheless, that is not to say that he would not bide his time, with bigger clubs likely to be monitoring the situation.

Roma have also been credited as admirers of Greenwood ahead of their return to the Champions League.

After 19 goals and eight assists from 40 Ligue 1 and Champions League outings in 2025-26, Greenwood may feel that biding his time over a final decision could prove to be worthwhile.