England at the World Cup: Major Jude Bellingham hint dropped as Thomas Tuchel ponders lineup for opening game against Croatia

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jun 2026 19:15

Jude Bellingham has been handed the number 10 shirt by England ahead of the World Cup, hinting at his inclusion in the team as an attacking midfielder.

World Cup fever is ramping up ahead of the tournament's start later this month, with the Three Lions' preparations now in full swing following the end of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be seen as one of the favourites, and there is great expectation on him to succeed where Gareth Southgate failed.

Though many fans and pundits were not pleased with his squad selection, leaving out players like Harry Maguire and Adam Wharton, stars such as Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers were included.

It was announced on Tuesday that Bellingham has been given the number 10 shirt by England, hinting at his inclusion in the first-team lineup ahead of Rogers and Eberechi Eze against Croatia in the nation's opening game on June 17.

© Imago

Thomas Tuchel's squad: Jude Bellingham as England's number 10?

The squad that Thomas Tuchel selected to take with him to North America was controversial, with stars like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden left at home.

It is difficult to know exactly how England will set up, but the squad looks tailored for a more direct style of play considering the focus on physicality throughout the squad.

Arsenal have shown that it is possible to have success by playing long and relying on set pieces, so having six-foot one Bellingham in the penalty area and close to Harry Kane could be sensible.

There is an argument that Morgan Rogers is more deserving of playing as an attacking midfielder than Bellingham, but the Three Lions will need impact options off the bench if they are to go far in this summer's tournament.

© Imago

Who will play in midfield next to Declan Rice for England?

Declan Rice is a certain inclusion in England's double pivot, with the Arsenal man proving that he is among the most defensively secure midfielders in the Premier League.

If Tuchel does lean into the physical qualities of his players, the best partner for Rice could be Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

A younger Jordan Henderson may have been a viable option, but the 35-year-old is no longer at the peak of his powers.

Kobbie Mainoo is less physically robust than his midfield counterparts, though his ability to turn out of pressure may be useful against particular opponents.

> Build your own England World Cup legends XI with our interactive tool