World Cup 2026 Group D preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 Jun 2026 01:09 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 02:21

Excitement is building ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 48 nations set to battle for football's biggest prize.

Group B features co-hosts the USA, who headline a fascinating section that also includes South American representatives Paraguay, Oceania nation Australia and European dark horses Turkey, with all four sides aiming to secure a coveted place in the knockout rounds.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and each nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group B: USA

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FIFA ranking: 16th

Just over a year after staging the FIFA Club World Cup, the United States will once again welcome the footballing world as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, a status that spared them the challenge of navigating qualification.

The Stars and Stripes are no strangers to the global showpiece, having featured in nine of the last 10 editions, with their only absence during that period coming in 2018.

The United States have also progressed to the knockout rounds in each of their last three appearances, although their journey ended in the round of 16 on every occasion, most recently following a defeat to the Netherlands in Qatar.

The USA's best-ever World Cup performance remains their run to the semi-finals at the inaugural tournament in 1930, and there is growing optimism that Mauricio Pochettino's side can enjoy a memorable campaign this summer, with arguably the most technically gifted squad in the nation's history at the Argentine’s disposal.

USA star player: Christian Pulisic

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Pochettino's squad boasts quality throughout, with the likes of Monaco's Folarin Balogun, Juventus' Weston McKennie and Bournemouth's Tyler Adams all expected to play prominent roles, but Christian Pulisic remains the standout figure. The AC Milan attacker heads into the tournament as the most experienced player in the current squad and its leading goalscorer, having already surpassed the 30-goal mark for his country. A Champions League winner during his time at Chelsea, Pulisic enjoyed a respectable 2025-26 campaign with Milan, scoring 10 goals across all competitions, and he will be expected to shoulder much of the creative burden as the USA look to capitalise on home advantage and make a statement on the biggest stage. World Cup 2026 Group B: Paraguay

© Imago

FIFA ranking: 40th

After a 12-year absence from the World Cup, Paraguay return to the global stage following a solid qualifying campaign, sealing automatic qualification for this year’s tournament by finishing inside the top six of the CONMEBOL standings.

Los Guaraníes’s deepest run at the World Cup came in 2010, when they were eventually eliminated by Spain, while the South American nation have also progressed beyond the group stage in four of their last five appearances.

Under head coach Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay have built a reputation on defensive solidity, keeping 10 clean sheets in 18 qualifying matches, though the Argentine manager will be eager to find greater attacking consistency after a relatively modest goal return in front of goal.

Paraguay star player: Miguel Almiron

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi

Paraguay’s squad features several familiar names, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s Diego Gómez, Strasbourg’s Julio Enciso and Sunderland defender Omar Alderete, but Miguel Almiron stands out as their key figure.

The former Newcastle United winger brings valuable experience to the side and ranks among the most-capped players in the current group while also boasting the most goals in the squad and will be expected to play a decisive role if Paraguay are to progress from a challenging group.

World Cup 2026 Group B: Turkey

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FIFA ranking: 22nd

Turkey’s World Cup appearances have historically been infrequent, with the Crescent-Stars returning for just their third participation at the tournament, ending a 24-year absence since their remarkable third-place finish in 2002.

Turkey booked their place at the 2026 finals via the play-offs, finishing second behind Spain in Group E of UEFA qualifying before overcoming Kosovo in the Path C decider to secure their ticket to the global stage.

Since Vincenzo Montella’s appointment, the Crescent-Stars have adopted a more progressive and technically fluent style of play, built around a number of highly skilled attacking players, and they will be hopeful of mounting another strong tournament run.

Turkey star player: Arda Guler

© Iconsport / SUSA

Turkey’s squad also features the likes of Kenan Yıldız and captain Hakan Calhanoğlu, but Arda Güler stands out as their main creative force.

The Real Madrid playmaker heads into the tournament off the back of an impressive 2025-26 season, contributing to 20 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos, and he will be expected to provide the inspiration as Turkey look to make their mark on the world stage.

World Cup 2026 Group B: Australia

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FIFA ranking: 27th

Making their seventh appearance at a World Cup and sixth in succession, Australia sealed their place in the global showpiece by finishing second in Asian qualifying Group C, with Tony Popovic's side edging out Saudi Arabia on a dramatic final matchday to book direct qualification for the first time in 12 years.

The Socceroos's best-ever World Cup performances came in 2006 and 2022, when they reached the round of 16 on both occasions, and Popovic has set an ambitious target of going one step further and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

Built on defensive organisation and incisive counter-attacking, Australia under Popovic are a difficult side to break down, and their ability to frustrate technically superior opponents was a recurring theme throughout a competitive AFC qualifying campaign.

Australia star player: Nestory Irankunda

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