Messi, Mbappe and Kane aim to join Mexico, USA and Germany in the World Cup knockout stage

By Nsidibe Akpan | 22 Jun 2026 02:38

Three teams have already secured both a Round of 32 spot and a fixed matchday, venue and pool of possible opponents at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: co-hosts Mexico and the USA, plus Germany.

Sports Mole tracks who else joins them as the group stage finishes, and explains how the rest of the 32-team bracket comes together.

World Cup 2026: How round of 32 qualification works

© Imago / Ulmer, Teamfoto

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition with 48 teams, split into 12 groups of four. From each group, the top two finishers advance automatically, the remaining eight places go to the best eight third-placed teams across all 12 groups - 32 teams in total.

If teams finish level on points, FIFA breaks the tie in this order:

Points, then goal difference, then goals scored in matches between the tied teams only Goal difference, then goals scored, across all group matches Disciplinary record (yellow and red cards) FIFA World Ranking position

The Round of 32 is scheduled for June 29 to July 4, with the Round of 16 following from July 4 to July 7.

Teams confirmed for the World Cup round of 32

Group A: Mexico

Mexico Group D: USA

USA Group E: Germany

Mexico

?? Mexico have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

Mexico were the first team through, topping Group A with wins over South Africa (2-0) and South Korea (1-0).

As Group A winners, the hosts are locked into a Round of 32 meeting on July 1 against a third-place team from Group C, E, F, H or I, with the match staying in the capital at Mexico City Stadium - better known by its long-standing name, Estadio Azteca.

USA

Two wins on the bounce for USA ?? #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

The USA followed shortly after, sealing Group D with wins over Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0). That gives the co-hosts a July 2 date against a third-place qualifier from Group B, E, F, I or J, played at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara.

Germany

?? Germany have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

Germany completed the trio, winning Group E courtesy of their 7-1 victory over Curacao with Kai Havertz scoring a brace and Deniz Undav coming off the bench to score twice, including a 90+4 winner against Ivory Coast. The Germans face a third-place team from Group A, B, C, D or F on June 29 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

All three have a confirmed date, venue and shortlist of possible opponents but the actual name of that opponent depends on how the third-place rankings settle once every group finishes.

How the rest of the bracket takes shape

© Iconsport / Newspix

Every other team's last-32 fate hinges on finishing 1st, 2nd, or among the top eight 3rd-placed sides in their group. FIFA fixes in advance which groups can feed into each fixture, so once a team's group position is set, their possible opponents narrow to a short list rather than all 47 other teams in the tournament.

A few rules hold across the whole bracket: group winners generally face a third-place qualifier from a defined set of groups, usually the more favourable draw on paper; runners-up are pre-paired against the runner-up of one specific group, while third-place qualifiers only learn their opponent once all 12 groups are finished and the eight best third-place finishers are ranked.

FIFA has also built two separate pathways through the bracket so the tournament's two highest-ranked teams can't meet before the final, provided both keep winning. Spain (ranked No. 3) and defending champions Argentina (No. 1) were drawn into opposite pathways on that basis.

What to expect in the coming days

Group winners, runners-up and third-place qualifiers will keep clinching spots as the group stage wraps up. Rather than freeze a one-day snapshot, the list above is updated with each newly confirmed team and matchup as results land, so check back as Matchday 3 concludes for the complete 32-team picture.