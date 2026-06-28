Preview: Ivory Coast vs Norway - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 22:48 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 00:01

Dallas Stadium will be the backdrop for an enticing World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash on Tuesday, when Ivory Coast face Norway.

Les Elephants qualified by finishing second behind Germany in Group E, while the Vikings progressed as runners-up behind France in Group I.

Match preview

Emerse Fae's Ivory Coast have reached the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in their history, and they will be keen to make sure the occasion is more than a mere novelty.

The Elephants came into this summer's tournament on the back of a four-game winning streak, and they carried that momentum into their opener on June 15, when they beat Ecuador 1-0.

However, Fae's side came up short against Germany on matchday two in Toronto, where Franck Kessie gave the African nation a first-half lead, only for substitute Deniz Undav to bag a brace and flip the match on its head.

To be fair to Ivory Coast, they were competitive against Julian Nagelsmann's star-studded squad, and they will take heart from their performance going into Tuesdays contest, which will see them face significantly weaker European opposition.

Rounding off their Group E campaign, the Elephants' Nicolas Pepe scored either side of half time to down World Cup debutants Curacao 2-0.

Alongside securing second place in the group, that victory marked Fae's third clean sheet in his last five games, and if the likes of Pepe and Yan Diomande can continue to perform at their best, then Ivory Coast will be a serious threat going forward as well as tough at the back.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images, CJ Gunther, UPI, ABACAPRESS.COM

Meanwhile, Stale Solbakken's Norway are playing at their first World Cup in 28 years - since France 1998 - and their talisman Erling Haaland has led the way on the road to the round of 32.

The Manchester City striker scored twice in the Vikings' 4-1 opening win against Iraq, though it would be fair to say that the scoreline did not reflect the fact that the Lions of Mesopotamia ran them close in the first half.

A second Haaland brace was enough to keep Africa Cup of Nations finalists Senegal at bay in a 3-2 win on June 23, and means that the 25-year-old heads into this knockout tie with a staggering return of 59 goals across his 52 caps.

Norway have not been the strongest side at this summer's tournament, but Haaland's finishing has been the difference-maker, and when he sat out against France on Friday, the Vikings failed to lay a glove on Les Bleus as they were thrashed 4-1.

Notably, Solbakken's men have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 outings - drawing 0-0 with Switzerland on March 31 - and their defensive vulnerability makes the pricing on both teams to score worth checking out on the best World Cup betting sites.

Ivory Coast World Cup form:

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

W

W

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L

W

Norway World Cup form:

Norway form (all competitions):

The view from Ivory Coast Romain Lantheaume, Afrik-Foot "I'd expect an open game between two attack-minded teams, both blessed with plenty of firepower going forward. I see it being a tightly contested match that could be decided by the smallest of margins, with clinical finishing likely to make the difference. Logic points me towards Norway, but if Ivory Coast can replicate their performance against Germany while adding the finishing touch they lacked, then the Elephants have every chance of securing qualification."

Team News

© Imago / Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold

Ivory Coast could be without right-sided centre-back Wilfried Singo once again, after the Galatasaray star sat out Thursday's win over Curacao due to a hamstring injury.

The defender is a doubt for Tuesday, but Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou should be on hand to start at the heart of Fae's backline, flanked by Guela Doue and Ghislain Konan.

As for Norway, right-back Julian Ryserson is a doubt after missing the loss against France with a thigh injury, though manager Solbakken described him as improving each day and he could make the XI.

If the Borussia Dortmund man is unavailable, then Benfica midfielder Fredrik Aursnes may shift to the right side of the Vikings' defence, with Patrick Berg joining Sander Berge and Martin Odegaard in the centre of the park.

Man City's Erling Haaland will lead the line for Norway once again, hoping to add to his four goals at this summer's World Cup on the way to firing his country into the round of 16.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, O Diomande, Konan; Sangare; Diallo, Kessie, Oulai, Y Diomande; Pepe

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Aursnes, Berge; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

We say: Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

Ivory Coast have the attacking talent in Diomande and Pepe to threaten Norway, who have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent months.

However, Haaland's clinical finishing and record of scoring more than once every game for the Vikings could see him drag his country through to the round of 16 in a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.