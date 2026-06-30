Player Ratings: Nusa's wonder strike, Diomande's nightmare, Amad's late drama, full ratings from a thriller in Dallas

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 21:19 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 21:20

Beaten by Norway (2-1) on Tuesday 30 June in Dallas in the last 32 of the World Cup 2026, Ivory Coast leave the competition with regrets.

The Elephants believed for long periods that they could force extra time, in no small part thanks to an excellent cameo from Amad Diallo, who scored the equaliser and came agonisingly close to forcing extra time with a free kick in stoppage time. However, Erling Haaland's Norway ultimately made the difference to win 2-1 and join Brazil in the last 16. Here are the player ratings from the match.

?? Norway have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2026

Ivory Coast player ratings vs Norway

Yahia Fofana — 5/10

A frustrating match for him. He did not face repeated pressure on his goal. Reasonably composed and assured in his distribution. Powerless on both goals conceded.

Guela Doue — 6.5/10

He had a thoroughly troublesome opponent on his flank in the form of Antonio Nusa. Still, the Strasbourg right-back delivered an overall solid display, with several promising forward forays, including a powerful first-half cross.

Odilon Kossounou — 4/10

In his third consecutive start, the centre-back delivered a fairly underwhelming performance. Beaten in the air by both Sorloth and Haaland, he appeared to lack chemistry with defensive partner Agbadou.

Emmanuel Agbadou — 4/10

Restored to the side after being rested against Curacao, the former Reims man made no obvious individual error, but he cannot escape some blame for his loose positioning on Norway's second goal.

Ghislain Konan — 6.5/10

The architect of Ivory Coast's first chance with a shot that ended up in the side netting, the 30-year-old left-back once again contributed more in attack than defence. Caught out for pace on a few occasions, but generally a strong presence.

Franck Kessie — 4/10

On an upward trajectory after two consistent performances against Germany and Curacao, the Elephants' captain was less visible this time. Plenty of physical presence in midfield, but too few vertical passes to generate real danger.

Ibrahim Sangare — 6/10

Again deployed as a holding midfielder, he covered an enormous amount of ground, plugging gaps and crucially clearing a Haaland header off the line. A touch slow to track back for the second goal.

Christ Inao Oulai — 5/10

Outstanding in previous outings, the Elephants' young gem had less vision and influence in midfield this time. Substituted at the hour mark.

Yan Diomande — 3/10

A performance to forget for the Elephants' wonderkid. Heavily anticipated and already tracked by some of Europe's biggest clubs, the winger was effectively silenced by a Norway side that had clearly identified the threat he posed. Double-teamed, given little space and pressed relentlessly, the probable future ex-Leipzig man faced bespoke treatment all evening. Tellingly, he did not complete a single successful dribble all match.

Nicolas Pepe — 7/10

Clearly one of Ivory Coast's standout performers. Highly active and inspired in his dribbling and bursts of pace, he posed a constant threat. Decisive in the build-up to Amad Diallo's goal.

Ange-Yoan Bonny — 2/10

A catastrophic display. He never managed to trouble the opposition defence, lacking sharpness, technically imprecise and consistently slow to react to the numerous crosses delivered into the box.

SUBSTITUTES

Elye Wahi — 5.5/10

A much-improved cameo. Showed good availability up front, with a handful of promising movements off the shoulder. Still, no clear-cut chances to show for it.

Amad Diallo — 8/10

He played little more than 30 minutes but was unquestionably the best player on the pitch for Ivory Coast. He scored the equaliser with a brilliant solo run inside the box and almost forced extra time with a beautifully struck free kick, only for it to be deflected away at the last moment.

Oumar Diakite — Not rated

Norway player ratings vs Ivory Coast

Orjan Haskjold Nyland — 7/10

He produced a brilliant save to deny Amad's free kick and preserve Norway's place in the next round. Rarely tested in the first half, he proved decisive at the exact moment his side needed him.

David Moller Wolfe — 4/10

He had a broadly solid match on the attacking side, with several promising forward runs. However, he was given a difficult time by Pepe and was made to look bewildered by Amad on the equaliser.

Torbjorn Heggem — 7/10

A commanding display at the heart of the defence. He gave Bonny nothing to work with all evening, with several decisive interventions. He nearly scored the goal that would have put Norway two clear from a corner.

Kristoffer Ajer — 6/10

Equally untroubled alongside his defensive partner. Composed in possession, and at 6ft 5in he was uncompromising in aerial duels.

Marcus Pedersen — 5/10

Sander Berge — 6.5/10

A constant presence in midfield. He served as the launchpad for Norway's attacks, getting through plenty of work on the ball. He also managed the tempo of the match effectively, breaking up Ivory Coast's rhythm whenever the pressure built.

Patrick Berg — 7.5/10

A very strong match for the Bodo/Glimt midfielder. Precise in his distribution, he was involved in nearly every key passage of play and delivered the superb assist that set up Haaland's decisive goal.

Antonio Nusa — 7/10

A constant menace for the Ivorians all evening. Most notably, he scored a magnificent goal with a sumptuous curling finish. Lively and dangerous throughout on his flank.

Martin Odegaard — 6.5/10

He grew into the game as it progressed. Relatively quiet in the first half, he was a constant outlet in the second, regularly dropping deep to help build attacks. He provided the perfect pass to set up Nusa's opener.

Erling Haaland — 6/10

It does not take much for him to punish his opponents, and he proved that once again. More noticeable for his defensive contributions than his attacking actions for much of the match, the striker again demonstrated that he remains lethal and ruthless on even the slightest half-chance.

Alexander Sorloth — 6.5/10

A high level of activity down his channel. He produced an excellent lay-off for Haaland shortly before half-time (41st minute). Frequently used as a target man, he caused considerable problems for the Ivorian defence.

SUBSTITUTES

Oscar Bobb — Not rated

Andreas Schjelderup — Not rated

Fredrik Aursnes — Not rated