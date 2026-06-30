Ivory Coast vs. Norway preview: The Elephants' defensive dilemma to stop Haaland and his attacking armada

By Axel Clody | 30 Jun 2026 10:17 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 10:17

Ivory Coast have reached the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Second in their group behind Germany following a victory over Ecuador, a frustrating defeat to the Germans and a win against Curacao, Emerse Fae's side are now preparing for a challenge of an entirely different magnitude: Norway.

On paper, this is a meeting between two outsiders capable of dreaming big. The Elephants will be looking to reach the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time in their history. To do so, however, they will need to contain one of the most fearsome attacks in the tournament, led by Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa.

© Iconsport / Burt Granofsky, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Should Fae take the risk with Ndicka?

This is arguably the biggest selection headache facing the Ivory Coast boss.

Absent since the start of the competition due to a fitness problem, Evan Ndicka is now available. The Roma defender could finally make his bow at this World Cup, but the question of his match sharpness looms large.

It is a question worth asking. The memory of Senegal's gamble with Kalidou Koulibaly, who returned too quickly from injury and visibly struggled against Norway, serves as a cautionary tale. Fae must avoid falling into the same trap.

If Ndicka is not fully fit, the risk of deploying him against a striker of Haaland's calibre is enormous.

A defence that has found its feet without him

© Iconsport / GSI

The paradox is clear: despite the absence of their best defender on paper, Ivory Coast have been largely reassuring at the back.

Odilon Kossounou has produced an excellent World Cup so far and now looks almost impossible to drop. Alongside him, after Emmanuel Agbdaou started against Germany, Ousmane Diomande delivered a highly convincing display against Curacao.

Wilfried Singo, who suffered a hamstring injury against Germany, was also missing for the Curacao match. Whether he will be fit to face Norway remains uncertain, with the Ivory Coast federation keeping tight-lipped about the extent of the problem.

If he is unavailable again, Guela Doue would step in once more, though he does not offer the same guarantees at either end of the pitch. Singo, who provided an assist against Ecuador, is averaging more than 8.3 defensive actions per match at this World Cup, compared to 4.8 for Doue.

What is the strongest possible backline?

If both Ndicka and Singo are passed fit, the temptation to field what looks like the most complete defensive unit in the squad will be significant.

A centre-back partnership of Ndicka and Kossounou would offer an attractive blend of experience, reading of the game and physical power in duels. Singo would return to the right flank, where he is better equipped to deal with Nusa while still providing an attacking outlet, with Ghislain Konan retaining his place on the left.

However, if any doubt remains over the fitness of either the Roma defender or Singo, Fae would almost certainly be better served by not disrupting a balance that has been working.

An Ivory Coast attack capable of responding

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

The encouraging news for the Elephants is that they possess serious attacking firepower of their own.

Nicolas Pepe arrives in form after his brace against Curacao, while the exciting Yan Diomande, who has been one of the standout performers since the start of the tournament, continues to pose a constant threat.

The Ivory Coast wide players are among the quickest at this World Cup and could cause real problems for a Norwegian defence more accustomed to attacking than defending.

But everything will start at the back. Against Haaland, Odegaard and Nusa, the slightest error will be punished. For Fae, the first major decision of the knockout stage will therefore be a defensive one: launch Ndicka despite his lack of match fitness, or place his trust in a backline that has delivered so far.