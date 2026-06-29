World Cup
Ivory Coast
Jun 30, 2026 6.00pm
Dallas Stadium
Norway

Team News: Ivory Coast vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Ivory Coast vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Vegard Grott / BILDBYRAN / kod VG

Yan Diomande's Ivory Coast will face Erling Haaland's Norway on Tuesday, for an intriguing World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash at Dallas Stadium.

Les Elephants finished second to Germany in Group E, while the Vikings progressed to the knockouts by ending their Group I campaign runners-up behind France.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news.

IVORY COAST vs. NORWAY

IVORY COAST

Out:

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, O Diomande, Konan; Sangare; Diallo, Kessie, Oulai, Y Diomande; Pepe

NORWAY

Out:

Doubtful: Julian Ryserson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berg, Berge; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

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