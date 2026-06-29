Ivory Coast vs. Norway: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 16:02

Ivory Coast and Norway will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Norway finished second in Group I behind France to secure a spot in the knockout round, while Ivory Coast were runners-up to Germany in Group E.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Ivory Coast vs. Norway kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 6pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Ivory Coast vs. Norway being played?

The World Cup fixture between Ivory Coast and Norway is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NL.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - every game at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Ivory Coast and Norway?

Ivory Coast are in the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time in their history, and their spot in the last 32 represents a huge success given that they were not actually at the finals of the tournament in either 2018 or 2022.

The Elephants finished second in Group E behind Germany, claiming six points from three matches, only conceding twice in the process.

Norway, meanwhile, were second in Group I behind France, also picking up six points, but they lost 4-1 to the Blues in their final group fixture.

The Vikings have reached the last-16 stage of a World Cup on two previous occasions, including in 1998, but this is their first appearance in the finals since then.

The winner of this clash will face either Brazil or Japan in the round of 16.

> Our full preview of Ivory Coast vs. Norway can be viewed here