The bright horizon that awaits Ivory Coast's youngest-ever generation after Dallas heartbreak

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 22:13

Beaten by a more ruthless Norway (1-2), Ivory Coast were eliminated in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday in Dallas. In the wake of the defeat, the Elephants were caught between pride in what they had achieved and frustration at the way it ended. Yet the future could hold a great deal of promise for this Ivorian golden generation.

What is the lasting impression from Ivory Coast's World Cup 2026 campaign? The pride of a historic run to the last 32? The frustrating exit given there was clearly room to go further with greater cutting edge? Or the bright future that awaits the youngest squad in this tournament? After the defeat to Norway, the Elephants were divided between all three feelings, sometimes pulling in contradictory directions.

'It is a very, very bitter defeat, especially because the opportunity was there. We were not sharp enough in the final moment. It hurts. I am proud of all my team-mates' — captain Franck Kessie told Ivorian channel NCI.

© Imago / ANP Sport / Maurice van Steen

'The overall picture is positive, because we went through the group stage and made history, and negative, because I truly believed in this generation and thought we could go far in this competition. We will learn from this mistake and come back stronger' — Amad Diallo, who again made a decisive impact off the bench with a goal and a goal-line clearance, on the same channel.

Ivory Coast's youngest-ever World Cup squad

While those words are common after an elimination, they carry particular weight for an Ivory Coast squad that averaged just 25.8 years of age throughout the tournament in North America. With stars such as Yan Diomande (19), Amad Diallo (23), Ange-Yoan Bonny (22), Christ Inao Oulai (20) and a number of young defenders including Odilon Kossounou (25), Evan Ndicka (26) and Guela Doue (23) alongside goalkeeper Yahia Fofana (25), this team has many good years ahead of it.

However, the frustrating exit against Norway — despite winning 14 corners and creating numerous situations in the opposition box that went unconverted — echoes the defeat against Germany, where a similar story played out. It underlines the flaws this group must still iron out, starting with their lack of clinical efficiency.

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

AFCON 2027 and then the World Cup 2030

'At this level, it is the small details that decide everything — you have to stay focused from start to finish. This was the first World Cup for this generation. They grew a great deal and learned a lot. We will keep working to come back stronger at the next competitions' — manager Emerse Fae, speaking to beIN Sports.

Those next competitions are worth addressing. The Africa Cup of Nations 2027 is first on the agenda, in a year's time, to be hosted across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19 June to 17 July 2027. The group is likely to remain largely unchanged, but the specific challenge of a AFCON, with the majority of opponents defending in a deep block, will test a generation that excels at exploiting space in fast transitions rather than breaking down compact defensive structures.

The longer-term horizon leads to the 2030 World Cup, partly staged on African soil in Morocco. By then, Nicolas Pepe, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Ghislain Konan will probably have moved on, but the golden generation will be between 25 and 30 and should be approaching its peak. Before that moment arrives, however, it must prove that it has matured enough not to let matches like the one against Norway slip away from its grasp.