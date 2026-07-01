Colombia vs. Ghana: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

Colombia and Ghana will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.
Ghana secured a spot in the knockout round as one of the best third-placed finishers, while Colombia topped Group K to advance in the competition.
Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their contest.
Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 0
Colombia wins: 0
Draws: 0
Ghana wins: 0
Friday's clash at the 2026 World Cup will represent the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Ghana, so history will be made in the contest in Kansas City.
Previous meetings
None