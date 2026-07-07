Player Ratings: Switzerland 0-0 Colombia (4-3 on penalties): the two performers who defined a tight last-16 tie - full player ratings

By Alexis Pereira | 08 Jul 2026 00:31

Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties on Tuesday in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup after a goalless draw in normal time. The match was defined by Juan Fernando Quintero, who came off the bench to pose a constant creative threat for Colombia, and Gregor Kobel, who saved a spot kick to guide Switzerland to a 4-3 shootout victory. The European side will now face Argentina in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Switzerland player ratings vs Colombia

GOALKEEPER

Gregor Kobel — 8/10

Comfortable in possession when required to play out under pressure, and reassuring whenever he was called upon in the match itself with a number of competent saves. Came up with the decisive penalty save in the shootout.

DEFENDERS

Denis Zakaria — 5/10

Manuel Akanji — 6/10

The defensive leader, he had a strong ball-playing display with an impressive passing volume and was consistently able to help Switzerland play out through the early lines of Colombian pressure. Defensively solid with some good moments, but without any truly crucial interceptions. Missed his penalty in the shootout.

Nico Elvedi — 6.5/10

Ricardo Rodriguez — 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Remo Freuler — 5.5/10

Granit Xhaka — 7.5/10

The architect of Switzerland's build-up, he was heavily involved in helping the team progress from the back and functioned as the principal link between defence and attack. He did not create clear-cut chances or provide assists, but he was the team's tempo-setter throughout.

Ardon Jashari — 5/10

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FORWARDS

Fabian Rieder — 6/10

Breel Embolo — 5/10

A quietly ineffectual display both with and without the ball. He did not manage to influence play in the final third and did not register a single shot across the 120 minutes.

Dan Ndoye — 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Djibril Sow — 6/10

Miro Muheim — 5.5/10

Cedric Itten — 5/10

Silvan Widmer — 5/10

Ruben Vargas — 6.5/10

Zeki Amdouni — Not rated

Colombia player ratings vs Switzerland

GOALKEEPER

Camilo Vargas — 6.5/10

DEFENDERS

Daniel Munoz — 6.5/10

He was composed and assured in the first half, helping Colombia maintain possession and control the rhythm of the game while also getting forward with crosses, though without creating any truly dangerous openings. More defensively tested as the match wore on.

Davinson Sanchez — 5.5/10

A largely reliable defensive performance with good duels won, but missed his penalty in the shootout at the most costly possible moment.

Jhon Lucumi — 6.5/10

Johan Mojica — 7/10

MIDFIELDERS

Jhon Arias — 7/10

The Palmeiras midfielder produced a strong display before being withdrawn just before the 70th minute. Impactful without the ball and capable of sustaining pressure to create from tight spaces through combinations.

Jefferson Lerma — 6.5/10

Gustavo Puerta — 6.5/10

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FORWARDS

James Rodriguez — 6.5/10

Was again substituted early in the second half, but had a strong first period as Colombia's creative pivot, posing a threat from set pieces even without creating any truly decisive chance.

Luis Suarez — 6/10

Luis Diaz — 7/10

Colombia's main attacking threat, Diaz was important in carrying moments and dangerous in one-on-one situations. He had efforts on goal but could not carve out a clear-cut chance to break the deadlock.

SUBSTITUTES

Juan Fernando Quintero — 8/10

The outstanding performer of the entire match after replacing Rodriguez. Immediately sought incisive passes to break the defensive lines and was bold in his distribution — also creating openings from set pieces. Was the best player on the pitch from the moment he entered.

Jaminton Campaz — 6.5/10

Richard Rios — 5.5/10

Cucho Hernandez — 4.5/10

His penalty miss eliminated Colombia.

Yerry Mina — Not rated