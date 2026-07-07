Preview: Bohemians vs St Joseph's - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Jul 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 04:20

Irish Premier Division high-flyers Bohemians kick off their Conference League qualification campaign on Thursday, welcoming Gibraltar-based club St Joseph's to Dalymount Park for the first leg of their round one tie.

Bohs could make it four wins on the bounce this week, while the Saints are looking for their first victory in four games.

Match preview

Alan Reynolds's Bohemians reached the Conference League qualifiers by finishing fourth in the Irish top flight last term, marking their return to European action after last featuring in the qualifying rounds for the 2021-22 edition.

Most recently, Bohs beat Drogheda United 2-0, courtesy of an own goal from the Drogs' Mark Doyle and a second-half sealer from Douglas James-Taylor, who could have had a brace but missed an 89th-minute penalty.

That victory kept Bohs second in their domestic league, seven points behind defending champions Shamrock Rovers.

Aside from their strong standing in the Premier Division, Reynolds's side will draw confidence from the fact that they have kept three consecutive clean sheets leading into Thursday's qualifier, after downing St Patrick's Athletic 2-0 and Shelbourne 3-0 at the end of June.

That improved defensive resilience bodes well for the hosts' chances, especially considering they will need to overcome their lacklustre record at Dalymount Park, where the Dubliners have won just two of their last nine outings.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Javi Munoz's St Joseph's secured their spot in the qualifiers by ending 2025-26 as runners-up in the Gibraltar Football League.

The Saints went into the final five matches of the domestic season just one point shy of first-placed Lincoln Red Imps, but winning only once during the closing stretch saw them finish nine points behind the eventual champions.

That demoralising end to the league, which included two draws and two defeats, could be weighing on the minds of Munoz's men, but they will be hoping to put it firmly in the past given they were most recently held to a 3-3 stalemate by Lions Gibraltar on April 26 - more than two months ago.

However, St Joseph's' 4-0 aggregate loss against Shamrock Rovers from the second round of the 2025-26 Conference League qualifiers will be brought to the forefront of the visitors' memory.

The Saints may have been eliminated, but they managed to keep Rovers at bay in a 0-0 draw during the away leg in Tallaght last year, and they will be aiming to repeat the trick once again on their return to the Irish capital.

Bohemians form (all competitions):

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St Joseph's form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Michael P Ryan, Sportsfile

Bohemians may opt for a centre-back pairing of Cian Byrne and Sam Todd in front of goalkeeper Paul Girard-Walters on Thursday, with Darragh Power and Senan Mullen as full-backs.

In midfield, expect to see Dawson Devoy joined by Jordan Flores, while Harry Vaughan operates in a number 10 role.

Colm Whelan is likely to lead the line once again for Bohs, supported from out wide by Ross Tierney and Connor Parsons.

As for St Joseph's, they will be hoping to keep their Irish opponents at bay this week, relying on Bradley Banda to deliver a strong performance between the sticks, shielded by Javi Paul and Geovanni Barba.

At the opposite end of the pitch, number nine, Pablo Rodriguez, will be desperate to make the most of his rare chances to strike, joined in the attack by Pirulo and Alvaro Cascajo.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Power, Byrne, Todd, Mullen; Devoy, Flores; Tierney, Vaughan, Parsons; Whelan

St Joseph's possible starting lineup:

Banda; Fobi, Paul, Barba, Valarino; Juanma, De Haro, Rosa; Pirulo, Rodriguez, Cascajo

We say: Bohemians 2-0 St Joseph's

Bohemians will be confident going into this first leg, especially after keeping three clean sheets on the bounce ahead of the game.

However, they must remain composed and find a way to break down St Joseph's, who were able to hold current Irish Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers to a goalless draw during last year's Conference League qualifiers.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.