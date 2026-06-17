Preview: Bohemians vs Dundalk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jun 2026 19:09

Bohemians will fall outside of the League of Ireland's European spots if they suffer defeat against visitors Dundalk on Friday at Dalymount Park.

The hosts sit third with 34 points, and that placement would be enough to enter the Conference League qualifiers, but Friday's opponents are in fourth place with 32 points.

Match preview

When Bohemians were in action against Derry City on June 12, they suffered a comprehensive 4-1 defeat despite the fact they took a 17th-minute lead.

Bohs have now lost two of their past three games, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 12 most recent outings.

Manager Alan Reynolds will be alarmed that his side conceded two or more goals in seven of those 12 matches, though his team have at least netted 16 times in their past seven contests.

The hosts have played 21 of their 36 top-flight fixtures, one more than Dundalk and fifth-placed Shelbourne, the latter of whom have 29 points.

Bohemians' form at home has been alarming for some time considering a win on Friday would represent just their second at Dalymount Park in eight matches, with the team losing two and drawing four of their last seven clashes at the stadium.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Dundalk's Tyreke Wilson netted a 91st-minute winner to help his side beat Galway United 1-0 on June 12, continuing their strong 2026 campaign.

The visitors earned promotion from the second tier in 2025, and they have already bettered the 26 points they totalled in the League of Ireland in 2024.

Ciaran Kilduff's side have faced Bohemians twice this season, drawing 1-1 on March 20 at Dalymount Park, but they lost 3-1 on May 8 at home.

The Lilywhites come into Friday's matchup looking for their fourth victory in five games, while a win would also be their second consecutive success on their travels.

Dundalk have drawn two and lost one of their last four fixtures away from home, and three of the five goals they scored in that period came in one match.

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

W

W

W

L

W

L

Dundalk League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro

Bohemians' recent defensive struggles will mean there will be extra scrutiny on centre-backs Cian Byrne, Patrick Hickey and Sam Todd.

Midfielders Dawson Devoy and Sadou Diallo will have to be at their best without the ball, though they will also have to support number 10 Ross Tierney.

Colm Whelan and Harry Vaughan played in a front two last time out, with the latter finding the back of the net, whereas the former has scored once in his last nine games.

As for Dundalk, expect to see Declan McDaid, Eoin Kenny and Daryl Horgan positioned in supporting roles behind centre-forward Daniel Mullen.

Perhaps central defenders Robert Cornwall and Bobby Burns will be stationed behind a double pivot featuring Aodh Dervin and Ronan Teahan.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Byrne, Hickey, Todd; Power, Devoy, Diallo, Rooney; Tierney; Whelan, Vaughan

Dundalk possible starting lineup:

Minogue; J Wilson, Cornwall, Burns, T Wilson; Dervin, Teahan; McDaid, Kenny, Horgan; Mullen

We say: Bohemians 1-2 Dundalk

Dundalk's form has been stronger than their hosts, but they will likely experience some difficulties because of their poor record on the road.

It would be surprising if Bohemians prevented the visitors from scoring, and given they have often dropped points at Dalymount Park, they may struggle to take any points from Friday's clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.