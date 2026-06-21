England lineup vs. Ghana: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Bukayo Saka decision made

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 10:56

England manager Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Bukayo Saka will not start Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Group L clash with Ghana at the Gillette Stadium.

The Arsenal winger is managing an Achilles issue and was only considered for a substitute outing in last week's 4-2 win over Croatia, where he set up Marcus Rashford's late goal.

Tuchel has hinted that Saka will be spared from the first whistle once again, a decision likely made easier by the attacker's absence from team training on Saturday, so expect Noni Madueke to be retained.

Rashford also emerged as a fresh injury doubt following the Croatia victory, so Anthony Gordon is also likely to keep his spot on the left, even though the former is now back in full practice.

The pair will therefore join star men Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in an unchanged attack, the latter now needing just one more goal to overtake Gary Lineker and become England's highest male World Cup scorer of all time.

Declan Rice was taken off early against Croatia due to hamstring discomfort, but the £105m man has made a rapid recovery and is expected to line up alongside Elliot Anderson centrally once again.

However, after Ezri Konsa and John Stones failed to cover themselves in glory for Croatia's two goals on Wednesday, Marc Guehi should be considered for a starting role, potentially in place of the former.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane