England 4-2 Croatia: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Harry Kane hits brace in chaotic Three Lions World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 23:01 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 23:04

Harry Kane scored twice as England opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-2 success over Croatia at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

An incredible first half produced four goals, with Kane scoring from the penalty spot before Martin Baturina levelled; Kane then sent England back ahead shortly before the break, only for Petar Musa to make it 2-2 on the stroke of the interval.

Jude Bellingham sent England back ahead shortly after the restart, before Marcus Rashford netted a fourth late on, as Thomas Tuchel's side secured a win in their Group L opener.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago

Well, that was very much the good and the bad for England.

Some of the defending from the Three Lions was horrendous, and the likes of France and Argentina would fancy their chances of undoing that back-line, but England are a team to be feared in the final third, of that there is no doubt.

Kane came up with a brace to move level with Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading goalscorer at the finals of a World Cup with 10, but it was excellent finishes from Bellingham and Rashford that did the damage in the second period.

In truth, Croatia offered little after the break, with the Checkered Ones ultimately unable to find another piece of magic to score a third against one of the tournament favourites.

England will have to improve defensively if they are to be serious contenders for the trophy, as the Three Lions will come up against attacks much more potent than they faced here.

However, it is a winning start and four goals for Tuchel's side, and that is something that the likes of Brazil, Spain and Portugal have been unable to achieve in the 2026 competition.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Kane goal vs. Croatia (12th min, England 1-0 Croatia)

Harry Kane converts the penalty for England! ?



The skipper scores from the spot after a retake for encroachment pic.twitter.com/Pd6ayH6EvR — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

England take the lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, with Kane registering after Luka Modric had fouled Noni Madueke.

Kane's initial effort had been saved by the Croatia goalkeeper, but VAR intervened to signal a retake due to encroachment from a couple of Croatian players.

Martin Baturina goal vs. England (36th min, England 1-1 Croatia)

It's a cracking hit!



Martin Baturina levels things up for Croatia pic.twitter.com/W29Sg7Ymer — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Croatia level the scores in the 36th minute, and it is a brilliant strike from Baturina, with the midfielder's effort having too much power for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Harry Kane goal vs. England (42nd min, England 2-1 Croatia)

Captain Kane at the double ?



He's now level with Gary Lineker for goals scored at a World Cup for England! pic.twitter.com/6omAZiHtaE — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

England regain the lead in the 42nd minute of the match, as Kane heads a brilliant Declan Rice corner into the back of the net. The Three Lions are back ahead here!

Petar Musa goal vs. Croatia (45th min, England 2-2 Croatia)

England switch off, and Croatia capitalise ?



Petar Musa pounces right at the end of the first half! pic.twitter.com/y0piZVnuGR — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

All square once again! England want offside, but the goal is given, as Musa finds the back of the net with a clever volley after a set-up from Ivan Perisic.

England have struggled defensively in the first half of this match.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Croatia (47th min, England 3-2 Croatia)

Jude Bellingham is there for the BIG moments ?



England straight back in front in the second half! pic.twitter.com/Uo6iI3mvpg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

England are back ahead, with Bellingham racing into the Croatian box before finding the back of the net off the inside of the post. What an excellent finish!

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Croatia (85th min, England 4-2 Croatia)

The Three Lions have a fourth against Croatia!



Marcus Rashford finishes off a brilliant England move ? pic.twitter.com/8j3VcMKT1t — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

England make sure of the win in the 85th minute, as Rashford cuts onto his right foot before placing the ball into the bottom corner. England's substitutes have made a difference!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

200 - Since joining Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has been involved in exactly 200 goals in 178 appearances for club and country.



⚽️ 168 goals

? 32 assists



Relentless. pic.twitter.com/FgSR6Snzub — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2026

What a footballer. What a player for England.

Kane scored a first-half brace for the Three Lions to move onto 10 World Cup goals, and the Bayern Munich striker was his team's standout player on the night, but a special mention must also be given to Bellingham for his contribution to the cause.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 52%-48% Croatia

Shots: England 22-10 Croatia

Shots on target: England 11-5 Croatia

Corners: England 8-2 Croatia

Fouls: England 10-12 Croatia

BEST STATS

Jude Bellingham is the youngest European player in history to make an appearance at FOUR different major tournaments.



He's only 22 years and 353 days old. ⭐️ https://t.co/I3SMcp6OvF — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2026

Only two players have reached double figures for World Cup goals for England:



◎ 10 - Gary Lineker

◉ 10 - Harry Kane



One more for the outright record. ? https://t.co/hIs6PK5HbD — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2026

England have conceded two goals in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time since 2010 against Germany (2). ? https://t.co/9aXYuOHVqM — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2026

Harry Kane is the first ever English player to score multiple goals at three different men’s World Cups.



◎ 2018: ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

◎ 2022: ⚽⚽

◉ 2026: ⚽⚽



His 10th World Cup goal for the Three Lions. ??? pic.twitter.com/tF7evymC6I — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2026

4 - Four of Jude Bellingham's seven England goals have been scored in major tournaments, the highest ratio of any player to score 5+ times for England in history (57%).



Showcase. pic.twitter.com/6pt9KF1MIJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the section and secure a spot in the knockout round of the tournament when they take on Ghana on June 23.

Croatia, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from the defeat when they continue their Group L campaign against Panama on June 23.