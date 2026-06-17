World Cup Gameweek 1
England
Jun 17, 2026 9.00pm
4
2
HT : 2 2
FT Dallas Stadium
Croatia
  • Harry Kane  12' goal
  • Harry Kane  42' goal
  • Jude Bellingham 47' goal
  • Marcus Rashford 85' goal
  • goal Martin Baturina 36'
  • goal Petar Musa 45'+5'

England 4-2 Croatia: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Harry Kane hits brace in chaotic Three Lions World Cup opener

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Killer Kane: England captain at the double as Three Lions put four past Croatia
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Harry Kane scored twice as England opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-2 success over Croatia at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

An incredible first half produced four goals, with Kane scoring from the penalty spot before Martin Baturina levelled; Kane then sent England back ahead shortly before the break, only for Petar Musa to make it 2-2 on the stroke of the interval.

Jude Bellingham sent England back ahead shortly after the restart, before Marcus Rashford netted a fourth late on, as Thomas Tuchel's side secured a win in their Group L opener.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago

Well, that was very much the good and the bad for England.

Some of the defending from the Three Lions was horrendous, and the likes of France and Argentina would fancy their chances of undoing that back-line, but England are a team to be feared in the final third, of that there is no doubt.

Kane came up with a brace to move level with Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading goalscorer at the finals of a World Cup with 10, but it was excellent finishes from Bellingham and Rashford that did the damage in the second period.

In truth, Croatia offered little after the break, with the Checkered Ones ultimately unable to find another piece of magic to score a third against one of the tournament favourites.

England will have to improve defensively if they are to be serious contenders for the trophy, as the Three Lions will come up against attacks much more potent than they faced here.

However, it is a winning start and four goals for Tuchel's side, and that is something that the likes of Brazil, Spain and Portugal have been unable to achieve in the 2026 competition.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Kane goal vs. Croatia (12th min, England 1-0 Croatia)

England take the lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, with Kane registering after Luka Modric had fouled Noni Madueke.

Kane's initial effort had been saved by the Croatia goalkeeper, but VAR intervened to signal a retake due to encroachment from a couple of Croatian players.

Martin Baturina goal vs. England (36th min, England 1-1 Croatia)

Croatia level the scores in the 36th minute, and it is a brilliant strike from Baturina, with the midfielder's effort having too much power for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Harry Kane goal vs. England (42nd min, England 2-1 Croatia)

England regain the lead in the 42nd minute of the match, as Kane heads a brilliant Declan Rice corner into the back of the net. The Three Lions are back ahead here!

Petar Musa goal vs. Croatia (45th min, England 2-2 Croatia)

All square once again! England want offside, but the goal is given, as Musa finds the back of the net with a clever volley after a set-up from Ivan Perisic.

England have struggled defensively in the first half of this match.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Croatia (47th min, England 3-2 Croatia)

England are back ahead, with Bellingham racing into the Croatian box before finding the back of the net off the inside of the post. What an excellent finish!

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Croatia (85th min, England 4-2 Croatia)

England make sure of the win in the 85th minute, as Rashford cuts onto his right foot before placing the ball into the bottom corner. England's substitutes have made a difference!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

What a footballer. What a player for England.

Kane scored a first-half brace for the Three Lions to move onto 10 World Cup goals, and the Bayern Munich striker was his team's standout player on the night, but a special mention must also be given to Bellingham for his contribution to the cause.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 52%-48% Croatia

Shots: England 22-10 Croatia

Shots on target: England 11-5 Croatia

Corners: England 8-2 Croatia

Fouls: England 10-12 Croatia

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

England will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the section and secure a spot in the knockout round of the tournament when they take on Ghana on June 23.

Croatia, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from the defeat when they continue their Group L campaign against Panama on June 23.

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