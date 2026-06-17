World Cup 2026 today: Live news and latest updates including England vs. Croatia buildup - June 17

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jun 2026 08:21

Hello and welcome to day seven of Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog!

On the first Wednesday of the competition, we will be bringing you reaction from all of Tuesday's fixtures, including a Lionel Messi love-in session after the Argentina hero's hat-trick against Algeria.

Looking forward, Messi's perpetual on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal side battle DR Congo this evening, before England's latest coming-home mission begins against Croatia.

World Cup 2026: What to look out for on day seven?

As will be the case throughout the remainder of the group stage, June 17 features two matches kicking off at reasonable UK hours, and two more requiring the hardcore supporters to either sacrifice sleep or strategically call in sick to work tomorrow.

Group K gets underway at 6pm with an intriguing contest between Portugal - arguably the best team to never play in a World Cup final - and DR Congo, competing on the global stage for the first time under their current name.

Three hours later, the moment all Three Lions fans have been waiting for; Thomas Tuchel's men start their quest for stardom against familiar foes Croatia in Group L, seeking another measure of revenge for their devastating 2018 semi-final defeat to Luka Modric and co.

The Group L action immediately continues at 12am UK time, when unfancied Ghana and Panama - tipped to finish third and fourth respectively - do battle in Toronto.

The fourth and final match scheduled for Wednesday waking hours in North America comes from Group K, as James Rodriguez's Colombia and tournament debutants Uzbekistan lock horns in Mexico City.

Elsewhere, praise will undoubtedly flood in for Messi and new France all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe following their momentous achievements on Tuesday, no doubt triggering debate over who is the greatest World Cup player of all time.