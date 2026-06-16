England vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

England and Croatia's 12th all-time meeting on the senior men's circuit is a significant one, as the Three Lions and the Chequered Ones lock horns in Wednesday's World Cup 2026 Group L opener.
Thomas Tuchel's men did not drop a single point in Qualifying, while the 2018 runners-up won all but one of their games en route to North America.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.
ENGLAND vs. CROATIA
ENGLAND
Out: None
Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane
CROATIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa