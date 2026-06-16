World Cup Gameweek 1
England
Jun 17, 2026 9.00pm
Dallas Stadium
Croatia

England vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By |

England vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

England and Croatia's 12th all-time meeting on the senior men's circuit is a significant one, as the Three Lions and the Chequered Ones lock horns in Wednesday's World Cup 2026 Group L opener.

Thomas Tuchel's men did not drop a single point in Qualifying, while the 2018 runners-up won all but one of their games en route to North America.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

ENGLAND vs. CROATIA

England vs. Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Preview ??| "I'll Tell You For Free"

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

CROATIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa

World Cup 2026
Choose your first England World Cup XI
Pick your England starting lineup for the opening game of the World Cup
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

England related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe