England vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 21:00

England and Croatia's 12th all-time meeting on the senior men's circuit is a significant one, as the Three Lions and the Chequered Ones lock horns in Wednesday's World Cup 2026 Group L opener.

Thomas Tuchel's men did not drop a single point in Qualifying, while the 2018 runners-up won all but one of their games en route to North America.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

England vs. Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Preview ??| "I'll Tell You For Free"

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

CROATIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa