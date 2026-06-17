Team News: Canada vs. Qatar injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Joel Lefevre | 17 Jun 2026 23:00

Days after collecting their first ever points in a World Cup, Canada and Qatar will face each other for the second time in their history as matchday two of World Cup 2026 Group B action concludes at BC Place Stadium on Thursday.

These teams both came back from 1-0 deficits to earn 1-1 draws in their first outings, as we sit in a four-way tie in the group after one match and here Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two sides.

Canada

Out: None

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies (hamstring), Moise Bombito (tibia)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; J. David, Larin

Qatar

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, H. Ahmed; Gaber, Laye; Junior, Madibo, Afif; Ali