Manchester City ‘prepare monumental’ £94.8m offer to sign Premier League star after Rodri injury setback

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jun 2026 01:12

Manchester City are reportedly planning a monumental bid for another Premier League-based midfielder after agreeing to a big-money deal to sign Elliot Anderson this month.

The 23-year-old England international is expected to leave Nottingham Forest imminently for a record fixed fee of £116m, making him the most expensive British footballer in history.

The soon-to-be completed acquisition is likely to be the first major signing under the tenure of new head coach Enzo Maresca, who recently succeeded Pep Guardiola at the helm.

However, the 2025-26 runners-up are still intent on splurging in the market in an attempt to back their new boss, who aims to dethrone Arsenal next season.

Man City prepare 'immense bid' for Premier League star

© Imago / Every Second Media

Marca reports that the Manchester heavyweights are preparing a staggering offer exceeding €110m(£94.8m) to secure the services of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The source claims that Maresca is eager to build an elite engine room and has identified the Italian international as an ideal tactical reinforcement.

Tonali joined the Magpies from AC Milan for approximately €60m (£51.7m) in 2023 and remains under a lucrative contract until 2028.

St James' Park officials reportedly have no desire to part with the 26-year-old playmaker, especially after recently losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

However, City are said to be confident that a massive proposal will severely test the resolve of the Tyneside club.

Maresca midfield rebuild 'intensifies' following Rodri injury blow

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Man City's aggressive pursuit of another midfield targets is likely driven by a recent injury development within the current squad.

Spain international Rodri is set to undergo major surgery following the World Cup, ruling him out of the start of next season.

The loss of the influential Ballon d'Or winner, who has not hit his best form since an ACL injury sustained in September 2024, creates an immediate void that Maresca must address to keep pace with their domestic rivals.

Pairing Tonali with the incoming Anderson would provide the necessary physical energy and creative fluidity required for the gruelling campaign ahead.

Although negotiating with Newcastle will prove incredibly difficult, but City possess the financial leverage and provision of Champions League football to lure the ex-Milan man to the Etihad.