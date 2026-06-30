Manchester City transfer news: Citizens keen on Arsenal-linked midfielder as 'initial talks' held

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Jun 2026 13:50

Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi during the current summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca, who was appointed as City's new manager this week, is looking to strengthen his midfield, with Elliot Anderson set to become his first major signing.

The Citizens have reportedly agreed a £116m deal with Nottingham Forest for the England international, who has completed his medical ahead of the proposed move.

Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man City join race for the in-demand midfielder?

© Imago / ANP

Bouaddi enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, making 42 appearances for Lille, and has emerged as one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the transfer market.

The 18-year-old has also produced a string of impressive displays for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, establishing himself as a regular starter in the Atlas Lions' midfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are one of four clubs in the race for Bouaddi and have already held initial talks over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The transfer expert adds that the Citizens are prepared to allow Bouaddi to remain at Lille until the start of the 2027-28 season, a proposal that could appeal to the French club, who are reluctant to lose one of their prized assets immediately.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the technically gifted midfielder, although City will be encouraged by reports suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain are not 'advancing yet' to sign the Morocco international.

Arsenal major threat for Man City in Ayyoub Bouaddi signing?

© Imago / Orange Pictures

The Gunners are reportedly leading the race and are preparing to submit their opening offer for the teenager.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is said to have held talks with Lille over a potential deal, with Arsenal viewing Bouaddi as a significant upgrade on Christian Norgaard.

The North London club are also focusing on a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and it remains to be seen how serious they are about signing Bouaddi, whose reputation continues to soar with every impressive performance at the World Cup.

Lille are willing to sell the youngster, but only if their valuation is met, with reported asking prices ranging between £69m and £86m depending on the source.