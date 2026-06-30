Arsenal transfer news: Lille set conditions for Ayyoub Bouaddi amid interest from eight European giants

By Axel Clody | 30 Jun 2026 10:51

Ayyoub Bouaddi has emerged as one of the most sought-after players on the summer transfer market after a string of impressive performances at the 2026 World Cup, with Lille understood to have set their conditions for any potential departure.

The 18-year-old midfielder enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign, making 42 appearances for the French club, and has carried that form into the World Cup with Morocco. In his first major tournament, Bouaddi has already established himself as an undisputed starter in the Atlas Lions' midfield.

Named in the starting lineup for the third time at the competition, the Lille man played 79 minutes against the Netherlands in the last-32 clash. Already tracked by a host of top European clubs, his displays on the world stage appear to have convinced the interested parties to push forward.

Lille open to selling Bouaddi — but on their terms

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Having successfully tied the teenager down to a contract extension until June 2029 last winter, Lille have now made their position clear. According to GiveMeSport, the French club are open to selling their prized asset this summer but would prefer to keep him for one more season.

As a result, a deal could take the form of a permanent transfer followed by a season-long loan back to Lille, similar to the arrangement Arsenal struck with William Saliba in 2019, or a pre-agreement this summer along the lines of Liverpool's recent deal for Jeremy Jacquet.

The same source adds that Lille are demanding a minimum of £69m (80m euros) for the midfielder.

Eight European heavyweights tracking Bouaddi

© Iconsport / SUSA

That figure could rise beyond £86m (100m euros) for any club seeking to secure his services on a permanent basis this summer.

The Morocco international boasts an extraordinary list of suitors, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all understood to be in the running. A fierce transfer battle could develop over the coming weeks.

Arsenal are understood to be particularly keen. According to The Guardian, the Premier League champions are reportedly in pole position and are preparing to table a first offer for the teenager. Sporting director Andrea Berta is said to have held conversations with Lille over a potential deal, with the Gunners viewing Bouaddi as a long-term replacement for Christian Norgaard.

However, Arsenal are currently focusing their efforts on a move for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, and should that pursuit stall, a deal for Bouaddi could accelerate after the World Cup.

The player himself has remained coy, telling reporters: 'For the moment I am only focused on the World Cup. I am really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me, but for now I am here focused on the World Cup with Morocco.'

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation but are currently prioritising the pursuit of Yan Diomande, who is being held by RB Leipzig.