Ipswich Town transfer news: Promoted side plot £25m swoop for Brazilian centre-back

By Axel Clody | 29 Jun 2026 11:31

Ipswich Town are in talks with Lille over a deal for centre-back Alexsandro as the promoted side look to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Brazilian joined Lille from Chaves in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £1.7m. The centre-back went on to establish himself as a key figure in the north of France, quickly becoming a regular starter under boss Paulo Fonseca.

Ipswich make approach for Lille defender

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

After earning his first Brazil caps in June 2025 following three impressive seasons at the club, the 26-year-old endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, with injuries restricting him to just 11 appearances. However, that has not diminished the level of interest in his services this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich have made an initial approach to Lille over a deal for the defender. The Tractor Boys are not alone in their pursuit, though the identities of their rivals have not yet emerged.

Lille set for massive profit on Brazilian defender

© Iconsport / Pedro Mina / PRESSIN

Discussions between the two clubs are understood to be ongoing, with a fee in the region of £25m being discussed. That would represent a significant outlay for a player who made few appearances last season and is valued at approximately £12.8m (15m euros) on the open market.

With Alexsandro having been linked with a departure for several months, Lille are not expected to stand in the way of a move.

Should a deal be completed at around the £25m mark, the French club would secure a remarkable return on a player who cost just £1.7m. However, it remains to be seen whether the defender himself is enthused by the prospect of joining a newly promoted side.