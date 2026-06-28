Fulham transfer news: Everton, Ipswich Town 'receive encouragement' in La Liga transfer pursuit

By Darren Plant | 28 Jun 2026 13:23

Fulham, Everton and Ipswich Town have reportedly been given encouragement in their alleged pursuit of Osasuna defender Enzo Boyomo.

All three clubs are facing a period of transition, particularly Fulham who are yet to appoint a new manager for 2026-27.

Ipswich have just brought in Gary O'Neil, while Everton are looking for solutions after their disappointing drop-off in form during the closing weeks of last season.

A recent report suggests that Everton's focus is on trying to attract a Chelsea forward to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, as per a report by Africa Foot, the Toffees are very much in the race to sign Boyomo.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Who is Enzo Boyomo?

The Cameroon international is two years into a five-year contract with Osasuna having signed from Real Valladolid.

He has since made 64 appearances in La Liga, his progression seeing him earn nine caps for his country.

Boyomo, who generally features as a centre-back, spent four years of his youth days with Blackburn Rovers, featuring for the Under-18s on 53 occasions.

Benfica are said to have been left impressed with the recent performances of Boyomo, yet it is claimed by the report that they have no intention of meeting Osasuna's €25m (£21.57m) asking price.

Meanwhile, Fulham, Everton and Ipswich are said to have received encouragement from the player preferring to move to the Premier League rather than Portugal.

Como, who are also interested in Trevoh Chalobah, are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

A drawn-out saga likely?

If no club is willing to meet Osasuna's demands for Boyomo, a drawn-out transfer saga could ensue.

Any interested teams will argue that Osasuna failing to keep a clean sheet in the last eight matches that Boyomo has started does not justify such a high transfer fee.

Therefore, back-and-forths during negotiations appears likely, while Boyomo is seemingly yet to decide on a specific club.