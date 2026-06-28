Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'set' Trevoh Chalobah asking price amid Como interest

By Darren Plant | 28 Jun 2026 12:52

Chelsea have reportedly set Trevoh Chalobah's asking price at €40m (£34.51m).

Chalobah is currently focused on representing England at the World Cup, the defender having been an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win over Panama.

As a result of injuries to Reece James and Jarell Quansah, the Blues player is slowly moving up Thomas Tuchel's pecking order.

However, the 26-year-old will also have one eye on his club future, a consequence of Chelsea having a new manager in Xabi Alonso.

Reports this week have claimed that Como are interested in negotiating a deal for Chalobah.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea set Chalobah asking price

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have set their valuation for the long-serving academy graduate.

Romano suggests that Chelsea will demand just under £35m for the player, with Como's bid of €25m (£21.57m) said to be insufficient.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Como will return with an improved proposal, particularly when they are also looking to seal a permanent transfer for Nico Paz.

As well as Inter Milan also being linked with a move for Chalobah, Romano adds that the player has "many clubs" interested in his signature.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Will Chelsea hold out for Chalobah asking price?

Although Chalobah would likely want to remain at Chelsea in an ideal world, he is open to a new challenge.

When BlueCo have shown an interest in cashing in on homegrown talent to make pure profit on their accounts in the past, they will welcome the opportunity.

With Chalobah not a guaranteed starter under Alonso and only having two years left on his contract, their valuation of the player is fair.

At the same time, given the positive effect that cashing in on a homegrown player in Chalobah would have on their books, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea lower their demands if a £34m+ offer does not arrive.