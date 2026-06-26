Nico Paz latest: Real Madrid 'officially inform' Como of buyback clause stance

By Ben Sully | 26 Jun 2026 01:00

Real Madrid have informed Como of their plans to activate their buyback option for highly-rated attacker Nico Paz.

Los Blancos sold Paz to Como in the summer of 2024 while retaining an option to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have the option to re-sign for €9m (£7.7m) this summer or for €9m (£7.7m) in 12 months' time.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have made Como aware that they are activating their €9m (£7.7m) buyback clause.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Como face Paz transfer decision

However, that does not necessarily mean that Paz's time at Como is over, although the Italian side will have to act fast if they want to keep him part of Cesc Fabregas's side.

That is because Como have until Monday to decide whether they want to purchase the Argentina international €60m (£51.7m).

If not, Real Madrid will entertain offers in excess of €60m (£51.7m) from other potential suitors.

That said, the prospect of Jose Mourinho bringing Nico Paz into the Real Madrid first-team squad cannot be ruled out.

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio / ZUMA Press Wire

Should Real Madrid sanction Paz sale?

Mourinho is seemingly one of the many admirers Paz has gained with his impressive performances in Italy.

The attacking midfielder registered 14 goal contributions in his first season with Como, before he surpassed that tally with 13 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances last term.

Eighteen of those goal contributions arrived in Serie A, with Paz playing a key role in leading Como into the Champions League for the first time.

Real Madrid risk losing a precocious talent if they decide to sell the 21-year-old in the current transfer market, but as it stands, it is difficult to see how he gets regular game time in the Spanish capital.

Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler would be Paz's main competitors for the number 10 spot, so for his own career, he may be better off returning to Como or another club that can offer him a consistent starting spot.