Real Madrid transfer news: Mourinho identifies top priority and demands signing as quickly as possible

By Axel Clody | 09 Jun 2026 07:15

Jose Mourinho has identified his top summer transfer priority and is pushing Real Madrid's hierarchy to complete the signing as quickly as possible.

On Sunday, Florentino Perez won the Real Madrid presidential election, allowing the Spanish giants to accelerate their summer business. As the veteran president had promised, Mourinho will become the club's new manager, while Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries are set to be the first two summer signings.

On Tuesday, as announced, the 79-year-old is also expected to table a £127 million (€150 million) offer for a young star. While the names of Joao Neves and Vitinha have been mentioned, Bayern Munich's Michael Olise could ultimately be Perez's target. That particular saga, however, is far from resolved.

Mourinho wants to seal Nico Paz's return immediately

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

In parallel, Mourinho has already begun working on his upcoming mission at Real Madrid and has identified his summer priority: Nico Paz.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Portuguese manager has made the return of the Argentine attacking midfielder one of his primary objectives. The Special One is pushing the board to activate the 21-year-old's £7.6 million (€9 million) buy-back clause at the earliest opportunity.

Paz is coming off two impressive seasons with Como, where he scored 19 goals and provided 17 assists in 75 matches. Mourinho is understood to have already spoken with the Real Madrid academy graduate and considers him a key component of his project at the Bernabeu. According to the Belgian journalist, Mourinho "sees him as a centrepiece of his preferred 4-2-3-1 system."

Although the return of Paz this summer — along with that of Endrick — had appeared to be a formality, it may not be immediate. According to the same source, while the arrival of the Argentina international is being seriously considered, Real Madrid would first like to free up space in their attacking ranks to facilitate his integration.

Brahim Diaz heading for the exit to make room for Paz

© Imago / Alterphotos

Departures from the forward line could therefore be sealed in the coming weeks. Tavolieri highlights the case of Brahim Diaz, who is being strongly pursued by Juventus and is considered transferable by the Real Madrid hierarchy. However, the Morocco international is determined to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Franco Mastantuono, most likely on loan, is also a possible departure. Paz's return to Real Madrid should be concluded this summer, though it could take a little more time. Mourinho, in any case, appears impatient to begin working with the Argentine gem.