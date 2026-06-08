Man City transfer news: Huge Josko Gvardiol boost revealed amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jun 2026 17:06

Manchester City have allegedly received a huge boost in their quest to keep hold of key defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 24-year-old became the second-most expensive signing in City’s history when he arrived from RB Leipzig for a reported £77m in August 2023, and he has since played 122 times for the club in all competitions.

Gvardiol established himself as an important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad and was named City’s Player of the Season in the 2024-25 campaign, but he was limited to only 25 appearances last season due to a four-month layoff with a broken leg suffered in January.

Following confirmation of Guardiola’s exit from the Etihad Stadium, Gvardiol is one high-profile Man City star who has been linked with a summer departure.

Last month, reports claimed that Gvardiol is a ‘fan’ of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid are believed to be another European giant who have explored a potential move for the defender.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Gvardiol contract talks ‘progressing well’ at Man City

Gvardiol is due to see his current contract at the Etihad expire in June 2028 and Man City are hoping to fend off interest from Europe’s elite by tying him down for the long term.

According to BBC Sport, there is positivity from Man City’s hierarchy that Gvardiol will remain at the club, with conversations over an extension said to be ‘progressing well’.

Sporting director Hugo Viana is tasked with player recruitment and contract renewals at the Etihad, while also overseeing the arrival of a new head coach, with Enzo Maresca expected to succeed Guardiola on a three-year deal.

‘Positive’ news surrounding Gvardiol’s future comes after the defender himself recently played down speculation over an exit, insisting that he is “happy “at Man City” and has “everything I need”.

© Imago

One (almost) down, three to go for Viana at Man City

Should Gvardiol agree to extend his deal at Man City, Viana can then shift his focus to contract renewals for three more first-team stars in Rodri, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.

Rodri will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract and the Real Madrid-linked midfielder has made it clear that he will make a decision on his Man City future after representing Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

As for Foden, it was reported at the beginning of May that he has agreed in principle to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the Etihad, but it is thought that formalities still need to be completed before the extension can be made official.

Meanwhile, Doku has two years remaining on his Man City contract - like Gvardiol - and it is understood that talks over an extension are at an advanced stage after an impressive 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists in 47 games.

Nathan Ake, 31, and Mateo Kovacic, 32, are both out of contract in 2027, but it remains to be seen whether they will be offered new deals by the club.