Everton transfer news: Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals “realistic dreams” after signing contract extension

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jun 2026 16:43

Everton have announced that left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract until the end of June 2029.

The 27-year-old arrived on the blue side of Merseyside in January 2022 from Dynamo Kyiv and has since made a total of 157 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Mykolenko has established himself as a first-team regular under manager David Moyes and played 33 times in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season, as the Toffees finished 13th in the table.

The Ukraine international was due to see his original contract at Everton expire this summer, but he has expressed how content and comfortable his is to continue his career at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“I feel excited to sign this new contract – very excited and proud,” Mykolenko told evertontv after penning his new deal.

Mykolenko signs new Everton contract until June 2029

Vitalii Mykolenko has signed a new three-year Everton contract to commit his future to the Club until the end of June 2029. ✍️ — Everton (@Everton) June 8, 2026

“I remember the first message I received from Seamus [Coleman] when I signed in 2022. I remember reading it and thanking him for welcoming me. He gave me that confidence immediately that I'm in a proper family here.

“In the first few years of my time here we were struggling, but our team, as a family – every person in the building gave everything to get through it. What we have now is stronger and we are getting better every season.

“For me, it's most important to feel confident and feel comfortable in the environment and I have that here, so I’m really happy.”

As Mykolenko prepares to enter the prime years of his career, he has expressed his desire to win silverware with Everton in the near future.

© Imago

Mykolenko targeting silverware, European glory with Everton

“Since the manager (Moyes) came in, I think we are building up. He's a very good person, which is important for me and, as a manager, he gave me freedom on the pitch.

“It's been a good journey for me so far and now I think we are taking steps in the right direction to get higher and higher in the table. Next season, we want to finish much higher.

“I like to have realistic dreams... winning a trophy or maybe a European trophy, as some other teams have done in the past few years.

“Individually, just to play every single game, and be consistent as [James Garner] was this season. That was a good example for me because of how brilliant and how consistent he's been. I like that and want to achieve it, too.”

Mykolenko’s new contract comes a couple of months after fellow defender Michael Keane signed a new one-year deal with Everton, though there is still uncertainty over the future of 36-year-old midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who will see his contract expire on June 30.