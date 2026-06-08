World Cup 2026: Outrage as Somali referee Omar Artan is denied entry to the US despite FIFA appointment

By Axel Clody | 08 Jun 2026 16:39

With just three days until the start of the 2026 World Cup, Somali referee Omar Artan has been denied entry to the United States and sent back to Turkey.

The incident has caused shockwaves across the football world. Selected by FIFA as one of seven African referees to officiate at the 2026 World Cup — scheduled to run from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Mexico and Canada — Artan was refused admission upon arrival on American soil.

? Named by FIFA to officiate during the World Cup, the Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to U.S. territory. ?? Due to his difficulties in obtaining a visa, he had benefited from the support of the Somali embassy in Nairobi, which enabled him to obtain a diplomatic… pic.twitter.com/xhslFnfsPJ — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) June 8, 2026

Artan turned away despite diplomatic passport

Given the difficulties he faced in obtaining a visa — Somalia is listed among the countries subject to President Donald Trump's travel restrictions — Artan had acquired a diplomatic passport with the support of the Somali embassy in Nairobi, according to French journalist Romain Molina.

As reported by insider Micky Jnr, the referee had been forced to travel from Kenya, transiting through Turkey before landing in the United States. Upon arrival, he was simply sent back to Turkey. Unless FIFA intervenes on his behalf, he will not participate in the World Cup, a cruel blow for an official who was making history as the first Somali referee selected for a FIFA World Cup.

Widespread outrage across African football

© Imago / Cover-Images / Annabelle Gordon

The treatment of Artan has sparked fury, particularly across African football circles. The Somali official was named CAF's Best African Referee of the Year in 2025, having previously officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations and taken charge of a continental club final.

The incident has added to growing frustrations over what many perceive as the unchecked influence of the Trump administration, in apparent disregard of agreements between FIFA and the host nations.

On social media, where anger is mounting, some critics have already labelled this edition the "World Cup of shame." According to Molina, FIFA appears to be allowing the United States to dictate the terms, leaving the governing body in a difficult position just days before the opening ceremony.

Neither FIFA nor US immigration authorities have issued a detailed statement regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether the situation is related to documentation, travel requirements or other factors, though further information is expected in the coming days.