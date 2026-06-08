Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich 'lacking enthusiasm' to finalise Marcus Rashford deal

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 15:17

Bayern Munich are reportedly 'lacking enthusiasm' to complete a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international is currently preparing to represent the Three Lions at the World Cup with his club future in doubt.

Despite having the option to finalise a £26m permanent transfer for last season's loanee, Barcelona are yet to take up that opportunity.

Although Rashford may be considered for reintegration into Michael Carrick's first-team squad at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old will inevitably have interest from elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are one of the European giants who are contemplating their options.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich with mixed feelings over Rashford deal?

The report claims that Bayern would be prepared to meet Man United's £34.5m valuation of Rashford.

At the same time, there is a reluctance to meet the player's wage demands, said to be in excess of £300,000 per week.

That is allegedly due to Rashford not being viewed as a regular starter by Vincent Kompany.

Theoretically-speaking, Rashford would be viewed as an alternative to Nicolas Jackson, who has since returned to Chelsea having been viewed as deputy to Harry Kane.

Bayern also see Rashford as a viable left-wing option, but again, without the guarantee of a starting spot.

© Iconsport / GSI

Could Rashford be left in limbo this summer?

With 14 goals and 14 assists from 49 Barcelona appearances, Rashford remains highly-regarded by clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

Nevertheless, his wage demands could prove to be a major issue, unless Man United are prepared to subsidise some of his income for the final two years of his contract.

From Man United's perspective, they can benefit considerably from selling a homegrown talent for a fee in excess of £30m.

A compromise may need to be reached if Rashford is to depart Old Trafford on a permanent basis, otherwise a season-long loan towards the end of the summer transfer window may become the most likely outcome.